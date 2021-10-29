‘The Voice Brasil’: Watch unpublished presentations of the second night of Audições ao Cegas | 2021

by

The second night of The Voice Brasil’s Blind Auditions arrived with impressive new voices. And on Gshow you follow unpublished presentations of these amazing artists! On TV, you saw a clip with three Team Brown participants: Manú Rodrigues, Rodrigo Mello and Anna Júlia. In Time IZA, they sang Andrielly Souza, Igor Sarapuí and Luiza Dutra. It’s time to watch more of these participants:

🎤 MANÚ RODRIGUES SINGS “BACK TO ACONCHEGO”

27 years old | Gates – CE

🎤 RODRIGO MELLO SINGS “PHOTOGRAPH”, BY ED SHEERAN

🎤 ANNA JÚLIA SINGS “CORAÇÃO BANDIDO”, BY MARÍLIA MENDONÇA

19 years old | Goiania – GO

🎤ANDRIELLY SOUZA SINGS “PESADÃO”

23 years old | Palmares – PE

🎤IGOR SARAPUÍ SINGS “SEPARATION”, BY JOSÉ AUGUSTO

24 years old | Rio de Janeiro – RJ

🎤 LUIZA DUTRA SINGS “BERIMBAU”

22 years old | Vitória – ES

Check out everything that happened on the second night of The Voice Brasil’s Blind Auditions 👇

