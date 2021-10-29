The Witcher | Season 2 gets new action-packed trailer; Look

The Witcher got a new season two teaser, focusing on action scenes with Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill) beside Ciri (Freya Allan). Check above.

Netflix also released a new poster, with the protagonists gathered:

the second season of The Witcher had its main trailer revealed during Tudum, Netflix event, as well as two unpublished scenes from the 2nd year in full. At the same time, The Witcher has been renewed for Season 3.

In March, the Netflix had already revealed new additions to the cast as well as the synopsis of new episodes: “Convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, her childhood home in Kaer Morhen. With the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fighting for supremacy outside the walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power he possesses within her.”

Also during Tudum – Netflix news event – the platform released a behind-the-scenes video of The Witcher: Blood Origin prelude. the second season of The Witcher premiere in December 17th on Netflix.

