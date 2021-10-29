Thiago Scuro sees risk for clubs with patronage and cites the example of Cruzeiro – 10/29/2021

Before his current job ahead of Red Bull Bragantino, football executive director Thiago Scuro worked in the management of Cruzeiro and is frustrated at not having managed to change the way the club worked, which culminated in the current situation. He regrets that it has reached its current stage and also points to the Minas Gerais club as a negative example of those who currently use patronage in Brazilian football, with signings that they would not be able to afford without financial contributions from businessmen.

In an interview with Mauro Cezar Pereira on the program divided, of UOL Channel, the director cites Flamengo as a self-sustainable club model and sees with some concern cases in which clubs are dependent on patronage, when analyzing how the club may be in the medium and long term.

“Flamengo took a self-sustaining path. Flamengo tends to be healthy for many, many years. The great risk of patronage in our model is continuity. It is standard behavior for clubs under this type of management [adotam], they compete at a high level increasing the indebtedness and the indebtedness remains with the institution. So it’s different, for example, from Flamengo’s curve in recent years, where Flamengo has been reducing indebtedness and increasing competitiveness,” says Scuro.

“When you have the participation of an injection of external money in a significant proportion —as it is in some cases—, you generate an imbalance, including accounting. Let’s go back to the balance sheet there, are all the numbers posted on the balance sheet? Is the balance of the clubs that have patrons 100% faithful or is there a parallel contribution of money to the club? Does every resource pass inside the club or not? Who controls it? What kind of inspection is there? So, in general terms, I believe a lot more in this model, if a S/A is established and this investor becomes the de facto owner”, he adds.

Recalling the case of Cruzeiro, the manager says that for the fan there is, immediately, the celebration for the result on the field, but the consequences can often be harmful.

“In the short term, the fan enjoys and celebrates, but in the medium term, for Brazilian clubs, for institutions, it can be dangerous, depending on the behavior of people up front. If, for any reason, we used the term patrons, but if, for any reason, the companies that are now contributing money to Atlético-MG decide to leave, the tendency is for Atlético-MG to have years and years of difficulty in getting financially balanced,” he says.

“Perhaps Cruzeiro is the most tangible example today, which is a club that used a lot of third-party money in 2014 and 2015, won two Brazilians, created a highly loss-making operation, accumulating, and then, over time, the club ended up reaching the current condition, which is bad for the industry, for Brazilian football, a great mark in this situation”, he adds.

Scuro comments on his time at Cruzeiro at the end of 2015, after a Brazilian bi-championship and a club that already showed signs of financial problems. However, the change towards healthier management was a challenge he was unable to accomplish.

“In 2013 and 2014, Cruzeiro had been two-time champions and in the following season it was fighting not to fall, and then it was possible to see that the path was of great financial difficulty for the coming years. One of the professional frustrations I have is not having I managed to convince more people there, on a daily basis, that the path had to be different, it was to reduce investments, work more on the base to be able to balance the accounts there”, he says.

“Unfortunately, soon after, Cruzeiro has a new management, even more harmful, which continues, finally, spending more than it collects, getting into debt, betting only on success, playing forward. So, until the decision to leave the Cruzeiro was a lot for that, because it was not possible to develop a consistent work from the management point of view in that culture that was established there, and I hope that Cruzeiro manages to reorganize itself because it is a spectacular crowd, one of the biggest brands in Brazilian football, in a big city, but the path tends to be very long due to the size of the debts”, he concludes.

O divided airs on Thursdays at 2 pm, always with video broadcast on the home of the UOL and in the channel of UOL Sport on Youtube. You can also listen to Split on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.