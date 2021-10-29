Third Chinese city goes into confinement after covid-19 case

A third city in China announced entry into confinement this Thursday (28), after the emergence of a single case of covid-19, as authorities fear the risk of contagion less than 100 days before the start of the Olympics. Winter in Beijing.

About 6 million Chinese are now subject to containment measures, two days after a similar decision handed down in the great city of Lanzhou, 4 million people, 1,700 kilometers west of Beijing.

The first country to face the coronavirus, at the end of 2019, China managed to control the pandemic, largely, since the spring (boreal) of 2020 (autumn in Brazil), with drastic measures. Among them, the closing of borders.

The country faces very limited sporadic outbreaks, such as the one that has been spreading since last week in the north of the territory. At least 11 of the Asian giant’s 30 provinces were affected.

After the commune of Ejin, on the border with Mongolia, Heihe, on the border with Russia, today ordered that its inhabitants stay at home, except in an emergency, according to a statement from the city hall.

Located opposite the Russian city of Blagovechchensk, this sprawling municipality has started to apply coronavirus detection tests on its population of 1.6 million. Public transport is suspended, and no vehicles can leave the city.

In the last 24 hours, 23 new cases of covid-19 were registered across the country, that is, half the day before.

Tens of thousands of people are confined to large residential areas where coronavirus cases have been reported – in particular Beijing.

The Chinese capital is preparing to host the Winter Olympics, in February 2022, under a high health surveillance scheme. Athletes must be vaccinated, or have completed a 21-day quarantine upon disembarking on Chinese soil. Only people residing in China will be able to attend the competitions.