Thomaz Costa is almost shot dead after fireworks in ‘A Fazenda 13’

A night of many surprises for pedestrians this Thursday night after another farm. the return of Rico and MC Gui to the headquarters of the rural reality show left many participants surprised, especially with the return of the influencer and the departure of Tati Quebra Barraco, with only 15, 78% of the votes from the audience, which almost none of the participants expected, as they believed she was one of the favorites for the millionaire prize.

But just as happened before, there was a pawn that returned and won fireworks. It was the case of MC GUI, who upon returning to the headquarters, heard the blast of the fireworks show dedicated to him, provided by Thomas Costa and some more funkeiro friends. Before meeting the other participants, the singer heard the sound and celebrated the tribute, hardly knowing what was happening while the pyrotechnics took place in the back of the farm.

O ex-Island Record made some posts informing that he was preparing the tribute for his friend on the street behind the headquarters of “A Fazenda” and then showed the moment when the fireworks were being released because of the funkeiro’s return. “Come on! MC Gui, you deserve brother”, wrote Thomaz in the post in which he shows the explosion of fireworks.

But, in fact, what caught the attention of internet users was the post-homepyrotechnics. Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend posted a photo showing police officers meeting with some of the friends of MC GUI talking. On the image, he wrote: “They even fired, I’m glad everyone jumped in the woods”, when talking about the arrival of the PMs at the site, but that nothing serious happened.

Thomaz still showed that he was happy after the kit they made to buy the fireworks was successful: “Happy that our kitty, our fireworks worked! MC Gui love you brother”, said the actor. In the following videos, the ex-Ilha Record shows the situation in which one of the group’s cars was left after the friends’ celebration for the funkeiro’s return to the headquarters of “A Fazenda”.

Also during the program, Adriane Galisteu he did not let it go unnoticed that they were setting off fireworks in the mediations of the headquarters and decided to make it very clear that the production had nothing to do with it: “Whoa, fireworks! We have! […] Let me make it clear that these fireworks have nothing to do with the production of ‘A Fazenda’, with the direction of ‘A Fazenda’. I want to make this very clear”, emphasized the presenter of the attraction.

Already at headquarters, Gui Araújo who has also received a fireworks show on a tour of the farm, talked in the living room together with other peons about probable friends who had paid the tribute. He and MC Gui stated that they have at least five names of people they believe are capable of providing such encouragement to them. The funkeiro also stated that when he heard the sound of fireworks, he felt “the man”.