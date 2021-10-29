Tickets to Atlético-MG? Flamengo claims concern with the operation to the STJD – 10/29/2021

Flamengo fulfilled the determination of the STJD and sent today (29) and sent to the court an explanation regarding Atlético-MG’s request to receive a charge of 10% of tickets for visiting fans in tomorrow’s game (30), at Maracanã. Fla opened the ticket sale without forecast for the Atleticans. In contact with the president of the court, Otávio Noronha, the red-black board expressed concern with the game’s safety and operation.

O UOL Sport found that Flamengo, at first, understands that the return of the visiting fans should have been the object of debate between CBF and clubs. But as the presence of two fans in the stadiums has already been allowed, the discussion about the game against Atlético-MG, in Fla’s view, goes through the development of a plan to receive the convoy of athletics in Rio.

The rubro-negro believes that, given what is required to enter the stadium, fans who come from another state at some point will need to exchange the voucher for the bracelet needed to enter Maracanã. There is also proof of vaccine verification or covid-19 test check.

This procedure, when reading Flamengo, takes time and demands the organization of a structure to receive the block of fans, without at the same time posing a threat to their safety – especially in a moment of fierce rivalry with the FL fans . The club explained to the STJD that it is checking how to set up this operation.

In the letter sent to Flamengo on October 21, Atlético-MG requested the Flamengo account to make a deposit and buy the ticket charge for the portion of visitors — as was done before the pandemic. The red-black board, as a general rule, understands that this can no longer be the procedure, given the documentary and sanitary demands for each fan.

Fulfilling this ritual for those who are the masters in Rio, in theory, is easier, since the queue is diluted for almost three days for the process of exchanging vouchers for bracelets.

The question before this is time. The game will be at 7pm tomorrow and the window to put any plan into practice is very short. That’s why Atlético-MG joined the STJD in search of an injunction to resolve the situation with utmost urgency. The ball is now with the president of the court, Otávio Noronha.

Regardless of the preliminary decision, Atlético-MG defends that Flamengo be punished with a fine for not complying with the General Regulations for Competitions, as they did not make the cargo available to visitors.

In the initial piece sent to the STJD, Atlético mentioned that Flamengo “has been conducting the process in a cunning and mistaken manner, without respecting the rules that govern the procedure, in an attitude contrary to sporting fair play, aiming to cause difficulties”.

behind-the-scenes rivalry

This is another chapter in a backstage dispute between Fla and Atlético-MG. They were on opposite sides in the discussion of the return of the public, in the discussion with the CBF about the postponement of games by clubs that ceded players to the Brazilian team and in the debate on refereeing decisions. Atlético-MG leads Brasileirão with 13 points ahead of Fla, who have two games in hand.