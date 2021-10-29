TikTok, goals and dancing: Yuri Alberto returns to the stage of Inter’s first hat-trick on a high | International

The smile accompanies Yuri Alberto. Also could. In a year in Beira-Rio, the young center forward left the status of a promise, became the protagonist of Inter and fights for the artillery of Brasileirão. In the sights of big European clubs, he always dreams of more, but without failing to enjoy the good moment with the colorada shirt.

This is clear in the celebration of each goal scored, always packed with little dances that pump up the TikTok app and that are rehearsed with partners Heitor and Mauricio in concentrations between one chimarrão and another, one of the habits that the São José dos Campos native of São Paulo learned to appreciate. Another is fishing in the condominium where he lives, in the South Zone of Porto Alegre.

I am very happy. The goals are coming out. It takes a while to see me in the midst of these great players. I am a 20 year old. God willing, we ended up classified to Libertadores and with Yuri top scorer. — Yuri Alberto, in an interview with ge

Yuri Alberto took home the balls from games in which he scored three goals

This Sunday, Yuri Alberto will return to Morumbi, stage of the first of three hat-tricks scored by Inter in 2021, in the rout by 5-1 over São Paulo, still in the last Brasileirão. At each feat, he collects the game ball and takes it home, as a sort of trophy. He even hopes to increase the collection and find another place in the house to keep them.

Today the balls are displayed in a cabinet along with individual prizes and memorabilia. Like a poster with the phrase “Today there will be a goal by Yuri Alberto”, who won by a fan, and a picture in which he appears hugging the current best in the world, the star of Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, of whom he is a fan.

Will there be a goal and a dance by Yuri Alberto at Morumbi? Understated, he doesn’t promise anything, emphasizes the quality of the opponent and says there is no planned celebration. But he guarantees that there will be no lack of effort to help the team in its search for a place in the next edition of Libertadores.

Check out excerpts from the interview:

ge – What is easier? Scoring, dancing or fishing?

Yuri Alberto – (Laughter) Fishing. The marking in the last games is very hard.

How do the dance choreographies appear after each goal?

Heitor, Mauricio and I stayed right in training and concentration. In the review, we drink chimarrão. They don’t come out of TikTok. Then we watch the steps and in games we send bullets. It is only in concentration that we loot and decide. Get out on TikTok and get on the bandwagon.

You’ve evolved a lot since you arrived at Inter. How do you rate this?

I was very well received by everyone. This helped me a lot in adapting, it was all new. I arrived and had an injury. I felt a little bit with Coudet. But there are evils that come to the good. That helped me a lot and I was regaining my physical shape during this time away. When I came back, I was able to score goals and finished the Brasileirão last season with 10. I’m very happy for everything I’ve done. I work hard to keep evolving during this season. I’ve been growing a lot since the beginning. At the beginning of the Brasileirão, the team suffered some defeats. After these games, I started to have great chances and the goals started to happen.

Mauricio, Yuri Alberto and Johnny dance after Inter's goal in Beira-Rio

What was it like to be in reserve at some moments in the beginning of the season after finishing Brasileirão as one of the main players in the runner-up campaign?

We were four center forwards: Galhardo, Guerrero, Abel Hernández and me. There were many exchanges. We play sometimes with two center forwards and sometimes with only one. We alternate. I played one as a starter, after two or three games I played another. But I always joined during games. Now I had a good streak, with many games in a row. That gave confidence to this final stretch of the season.

Were you disappointed with Miguel Ángel Ramírez for that?

I don’t say disappointed, but I felt a little. I was a little sad, but I told him that no matter what he did, he would continue the work and make an effort in training. He told me it would be the third or fourth option, but I said: “Wow, I’ll never stop training. I’ll work hard.” So much so that in the games I entered, I went to the field and scored goals. It was fine.

What changed from the moment of elimination in Libertadores to the resumption in Brasileirão?

We need to be patient. All clubs go through difficult situations. We kept a good head, steady. We had many victories, the confrontation with Flamengo, which was very important. We are coming to the G-4, which we so long for.

Diego Aguirre shows a lot of admiration for you. How is this relationship with him?

He gives me a more technical question and gives me touches. When I fail in submissions in training, he gets to me. Before the game against Flamengo, I hadn’t scored for a while. I was a little pressured. He told me to do a good workout, get it out of my head and position myself well. Center forward you have to do it and you charge a lot.

That game was awesome. I did it in the first few minutes, then I lost a big chance, but then I did another one. I got it out of my head that I needed it and everything came out naturally. That 4-0 will be marked forever. A hat-trick at Maracanã” — Yuri Alberto, on the three goals against Flamengo

What are the expectations to return to Morumbi after having scored three goals there in the last Brasileirão?

In the last match there, we were happy. We hope to make a great game. We have been working well. We have a full week, with more rest. Let’s go straight to this game and, God willing, come out with the victory.

Even hanging, are you going to the game against São Paulo?

I’m in, I’m in! I’m hanging from the Sport. I’m not running away from any game. We are focused against São Paulo. I know there’s an important game the next week (classic Gre-Nal in Beira-Rio). Whatever I have to do against São Paulo to come out with a victory, I’ll do it, God willing.

Do you have the cards issue in your head?

I usually don’t think. If he thinks, he gets scared, then he can be late and take a card in a silly way. In the latter, I’m avoiding talking to arbitration, confusion. I’m fine with mine, playing my game. Let it continue. This is not the time to lose games.

Yuri Alberto in Brasileirão

27 games

25 as holder

11 goals

3 goals

5 yellow cards

2156 minutes

You already had three hat-tricks in 2021, against São Paulo, Flamengo and Chapecoense. Have you ever done something like that?

It had never happened. Once on base, in Santos’ under-12, in a game against Corinthians, in King Pelé, I scored four goals. But three hat-tricks in one year is the first time. I hope it’s not the last (laughs).

Are defenders from other teams paying more attention to you?

I see the defense is very concerned about me. My teammates are very connected and we handle it with intelligence. I see that I draw attention and make room for my teammates, as in the pass to Mauricio, that he was left alone. In my goal against América-MG, two guys closed me when I dominated the ball. I hit Caio and followed the move. He kicked the crossbar and scored the goal. End of season, you know… I’m scoring goals. So, care will be greater.

Its performance also attracts attention in Europe. How do you handle it?

Every player dreams of one day playing in Europe, in a big league. Inter are a giant club, but playing the Champions League is a dream. I want to keep giving my all, working hard, without going over the top of anyone. I think everything has the right time. I’m very happy at Inter. I loved this club, the way the fans welcomed me. Everything has been wonderful, but I do dream of going to Europe.

Do you already know something of the interest of Milan and Manchester City?

I don’t know anything. I’m out of the loop. I’m focusing on Inter and having a good end to the season.

Since the focus is on Inter, how do you see the fight for a spot at Libertadores?

We have our goals. We dream of this classification, staying in the G-4. We are giving our best, very confident. We came from good games at home and we are going to a difficult game away from home. It will be very important to win again. If we enter between the four, we can start dreaming of joining the fight for the title.

And the artillery dispute with Gilberto and the Hulk?

Things happened and I’m very happy. The goals are coming out. The three of us have 11 goals. (Gilberto turned 12 on Wednesday night after the interview). Two great players, great center forwards. There are times when it takes time to see me in the midst of these great players. I am a 20 year old. Let’s continue the fight. God willing, we ended up classified to Libertadores and with Yuri Alberto top scorer.

You have history on base selections. Do you think you deserve a call to the main one?

I went through them all. I went to the sub-23, participated in the classification in the Pre-Olympic. Dream, dream of dressing the main hopscotch, with great players. I believe that if I continue with a great job, helping Inter, I think the opportunity can paint for me.