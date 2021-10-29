Tite calls selection with one exception of Brazilian football and Coutinho returns

The coach Tite announced this Friday (29) the 23 players who will make up the squad of Brazilian Team for another round of South American World Cup qualifiers 2022, in Qatar.

The list has only one player who plays in Brazilian football. Gabriel Chapecó, of the Guild. With the classification well underway, the coach chose not to summon more athletes from Serie A clubs to avoid embezzling the teams in the final stretch of the Brazilian championship. It is worth remembering that directors had previously endorsed the request to CBF.

In case of injuries or punishments due to cards, Juninho Paulista, Football Coordinator at CBF, made it clear that he will be able to call on Brazilian football athletes.

The list also has a return: Philippe Coutinho, from Barcelona, was summoned again.

Brazil’s next commitments will be in October, against the Colombia on the 11th, at Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm, for the 13th round and the Argentina, on the 16th, at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, in San Juan, at 20:30, for the 14th round.

Preparations will begin on November 8th, at the CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, from Corinthians. After the match against the Colombians, the team prepares in the CT of the palm trees before boarding for Argentina.

See below the list of summoned:

goalkeepers:

defenders:

Sides:

Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) and Emerson Royal (Tottenham)

Midfielders:

Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Fabinho (Liverpool), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille) and Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

attackers:

Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid), Antony (Ajax) and Raphinha (Leeds United)

Tite during training of the Brazilian team at Arena Amazônia Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

With 10 wins in 11 games, the Brazilian team leads the qualifiers with 28 points. The expectation is, quite possibly, to guarantee a place in the World Cup in this round.