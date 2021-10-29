Tite explains why he didn’t summon Vinicius Junior

Coach Tite said that the good performances of Antony and Raphinha in the last three games of the Brazilian team ended up taking Vinicius Júnior out of the current call-up, released this morning (29), for the games against Colombia and Argentina on November 11th and 16th .

When asked about the Real Madrid athlete’s absence from the new Qatar World Cup qualifying list, the coach tactically justified his choice, but praised the young striker.

“A great player, with important growth potential, at a great moment at the club, who competes with those aggressive strikers who attack space in the wings, called external, to reach all generations X, Y and Z. Or high. inside, the feint, the personal move,” began Tite, before quoting the duo called up.

“There are three players who created a very difficult situation for us when they were observed. The performance and opportunity that Antony and Raphinha had was important for the call-up at this time, with all the respect and merit in this legal competition that we are looking for, where the team he adjusted and played his best game with a forward that attacks space and another articulation with two centrals.”

In an earlier response, Tite cited the phrase “darn headache” to escalate the national team’s attack in the last games of 2021.

On social networks, fans were bothered by the absence of Vinicius Junior and even questioned whether ‘the athlete plays volleyball’.

Vini Jr is the main name of Real Madrid in recent weeks. He lives a season with seven goals in 12 games, two in the last round of the Champions League. The good numbers added to the skill moves caused expectations for him to remain among the selected, despite having played in just two games in the Qualifiers.