Tite promotes Firmino and Coutinho returns to the Brazilian team for duels against Colombia and Argentina | Brazilian Team

On Friday, coach Tite released the list of players called up to defend the Brazilian team in the duels against Colombia and Argentina, on November 11 and 16, for the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. And the highlight was the return of two big names: midfielder Philippe Coutinho and striker Roberto Firmino.

Brazil’s first confrontation will take place at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, while the second will be in the province of San Juan, in the interior of Argentina.

Tite comments Philippe Coutinho’s return to the national team and talks about the absences of Richarlison and Vini Jr

With the classification for the World Cup in Qatar very well underway, CBF directors supported the request of Brazilian clubs so that players who play in national football were not called this time. Tite accepted the request, and the CBF selection coordinator, Juninho Paulista, explained the decision before the list was released.

– We reached a consensus to give in, in this window, and not summon players from Brazil, with the exception of one athlete. But all clubs are aware that in case of injury or suspension, we can call up athletes from Brazil – Juninho said.

Brazil will face Chile at Fonte Nova, in March, in the last home game of the qualifiers

The last call had players from Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Internacional and Palmeiras. The team’s next games will take place in the middle of the 31st, 32nd and 33rd rounds of the Brasileirão. The duel against Argentina will be 11 days before the Libertadores final.

Brazil is unbeaten in the Qualifiers after 11 games and is the leader with 31 points. Since the competition began to be played in the form of running points, a team has never been out of the World Cup obtaining this score.

See the list of players: