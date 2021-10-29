Tite takes a stand after the ‘Mauricio Souza case’ and after his son and assistant in a homophobic post

In a press conference, the coach of the Brazilian team addressed the issue and stated that no prejudice should exist

THE homophobic statement by Maurício Souza was one of the main topics during the week in sports. And it even reached the technician’s press conference tit after call of the Brazilian team.

The coach repudiated the behavior of his son and helping Matheus, who liked a volleyball player post with homophobic content.

“As I am Matheus’s father, in relation to Matheus, I will state my position: all prejudice, I was asked about racial terms some time ago, about black technicians. All prejudice must not exist. be it color, race, sex“, said the coach about his son, if he had spoken positively about the volleyball athlete’s post, who condemned a new comic book that portrays the son of the Superman character as bisexual.

A series of likes by the coach’s son and assistant bothered the CBF and the trigger was Maurício Souza’s post, which culminated in the player’s dismissal by Minas Tênis Clube and the closing of the Brazilian volleyball team by coach Renal Dal Zotto.



Brazil’s next commitments will be in October, against the Colombia on the 11th, at Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm, for the 13th round and the Argentina, on the 16th, at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, in San Juan, at 20:30, for the 14th round.

Preparations will begin on November 8th, at the CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, from Corinthians. After the match against the Colombians, the team prepares in the CT of the palm trees before boarding for Argentina.

With 10 wins in 11 games, the Brazilian team leads the qualifiers with 28 points. The expectation is, quite possibly, to guarantee a place in the World Cup in this round.