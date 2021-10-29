‘To understand is not to agree’ [ENTREVISTA] · Rolling Stone

Luísa Sonza talked about her relationship with critics and the strategy behind the singles “Café da Manhã,” “Anaconda” and “Fugitivos”

Luisa Sonza is one of the biggest names in Brazilian pop today, but even so, he deals with a lot of criticism about his personal life and career. In an interview with Rolling Stone Brazil, the singer revealed how she handles negative comments and insults.

“[Antes] I thought the end of the sting was someone calling me a goldfish. Until you understand what the person’s obligation is. She doesn’t even know me,” he said. Sonza. “[Hoje], I understand the person’s side, but I have the right to show my side.”

+++ READ MORE: Luísa Sonza recalls the trajectory and celebrates Doce 22’s achievements: ‘I’m in a moment of gratitude’ [ENTREVISTA]

The artist continued: “I can’t shut up and accept what the person is saying. To understand is not to agree. So, I speak from my side. [na faixa “INTERE$$EIRA“]. ‘”F*ck, bitch and goldfish. Doing my job listening to bullshit’.”

Sonza he also talked about how accepting criticism is a way of not getting carried away by the ego. “Knowing how to accept criticism is about lowering your ego you see. Obviously I want others to know I’m a good person and have good character. But not everyone has an obligation to think that of you.”

+++ READ MORE: Luísa Sonza and the search for the meaning of the 20s [ENTREVISTA]

The singer also commented on the strategy behind the tracks “Breakfast,” “Anaconda” and “Fugitives,” which are locked inside the disk, available on streaming platforms.

“There are these three feats – “Fugitives” with already; “Breakfast” with Ludmilla and “Anaconda” with Mariah Angeliq – very special to drop on the cake. They wouldn’t get enough attention if I released them all together or if I released them with a video and became a single later.”

+++ READ MORE: Bold, proud and independent: Pabllo Vittar wants to show his Brazil to the world [ENTREVISTA]

Watch the interview of Luisa Sonza for Rolling Stone Brazil: