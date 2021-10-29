Tomb Raider, Control and more are free

As every month, Prime Gaming has released its list of games and drops for the month of November. And, it turns out, the company isn’t skimping on subscriber rewards.

For those who lost, players of Riot Games titles had a surprise yesterday afternoon (28). By the end of 2022, Amazon service subscribers will be able to redeem the Prime Gaming Capsule, which is packed with content for the League of Legends game.

In addition to LoL, other games from Riot Games also have rewards available throughout the year 2022, such as Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Click here to learn more.

Games from Riot Games are not the only highlight among the news from Prime Gaming, as the month of November brings nine free games for redemption for subscribers. Among the titles are Control Ultimate Edition and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Remember that, once redeemed, the games will be yours forever, even if you are no longer a subscriber to the service.

Check out the list of games for the month of November:

Dragon Age Inquisition

Control UItimate Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

rogue heroes

Released

Puzzle Agent 2

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers

Secret Files: Samp Peters

Complete list of rewards for the month of November