Tomb Raider, Control and more are free

As every month, Prime Gaming has released its list of games and drops for the month of November. And, it turns out, the company isn’t skimping on subscriber rewards.
For those who lost, players of Riot Games titles had a surprise yesterday afternoon (28). By the end of 2022, Amazon service subscribers will be able to redeem the Prime Gaming Capsule, which is packed with content for the League of Legends game.
In addition to LoL, other games from Riot Games also have rewards available throughout the year 2022, such as Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Click here to learn more.
Games from Riot Games are not the only highlight among the news from Prime Gaming, as the month of November brings nine free games for redemption for subscribers. Among the titles are Control Ultimate Edition and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Remember that, once redeemed, the games will be yours forever, even if you are no longer a subscriber to the service.
Check out the list of games for the month of November:
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Control UItimate Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- rogue heroes
- Released
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter
- BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers
- Secret Files: Samp Peters
Complete list of rewards for the month of November
- New World – Now available: Pirate Pack #1 containing a Pirate Costume, Pirate Stance Emote and 5,000 Marks of Fortune
- Available now: Pirate Pack #2 containing a Pirate Sword, 3 Crests and Cutthroat Gesture
- Available now: Robinhood Pack #1 containing a Robin Hood Look, Blowing a Kiss Emote, Prime Dye Pack (5x) and Robin Hood Coat Packs.
- Far Cry 6 – Now available: Vaquero Pack, with Vaquero Clothing, El Caballero Blanco Pistol, Julia’s Last Support Rifle, Watch Gun Amulet, Vaquero Rider, Vehicle Mirror Trim Horseshoe Yaran, Pack of Small Weights (3000 pesos).
- Genshin Impact – Now available: Prime Gaming Pack #5, with 60x Essential Gem, 8x Hero Wit, 40,000 Mora and 5x Shrimp Dish with Crispy Potato.
- Call of Duty – Now available: Flight School Pack, featuring epic “Snapshot” Operator Skin, Rare “Skybird” Vehicle Skin, Epic “Full Bomb” End Move, and Rare “Screaming Eagles” Emblem.
- now available: Warzone World Championship Fall 2021 Pack, featuring epic “Revive in Combat” calling card, Epic “Healthy Hit” Emblem, 1-Hour Dual XP Token, and 1-Hour Dual Weapon XP Token.
- Fallout 76 – Now available: Survival Pack #1 with Red Steel Crusader Pistol Paint, Mr. Fuzzy’s Backpack Look and Brotherhood of Steel Wallpaper.
- Brawlhalla – Now available: Halloween Pack, with Legend Nix Unlock, Skin Nix Scarecrow (with two more weapon skins) and Manic Laughter Emote.
- Epic Seven – Now available: 1x Tera-Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasma and 20x Leaves of Life.
- Available on November 3rd: 1x Tera-Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasmas and 300,000 Gold.
- Rainbow Six Siege – Available now: 7-Day Credibility Boost
- League of Legends – Now available: Prime Gaming Capsule, with 650 RP, permanent skin worth 1350 RP, 200 orange essences, 5 champion shards, 2 eternal shards from series 1 and EXP boost for 30 days.
- Available now: custom emote
- Free Fire – Now available: Royal Weapon Ticket (x5)
- Available November 10th: Crystal Soul (Cosmetic)
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius – Now available: History Leap Valley x100, Event Leap Valley x100, NRG Restoration (L) x30
- Available November 10th: Awakening Prism Selection Summoning Valley x50
- Fall Guys – Now available: Gill Ruffle Pack
- World of Warships – Available now: Emden Cruiser Premium Pack, with German Emden Cruiser Tier II Premium and German Commander with 3 skill points.
- Available now: German bow accessories, with 1x Premium container of German Dreadnaughts and 20x black, white and red camouflage.
- For Honor – Now available: 7 Day Champion Status + 2 Treasure Boxes + 3 Battle Pass levels.
- Dauntless – Now available: Weapon Pack with 1x Visual Arcslayer Striker Aethercasters, 1x Supply Pack and 1x Purple Primus Armor Dye.
- Last Day on Earth – Available November 4: “Caustic” Helicopter Look
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Available November 9: Amazon Prime Chest, Hero and Skin Test Cards
- Legends of Runeterra – Available November 16: epic wildcard
