Tornado hurls vehicle into the air as it crosses the road in the United States

Several tornadoes hit the US states of Texas and Louisiana yesterday amid a wave of severe weather that hit the Central Plains and the south of the country.

This wave of severe storms is part of a system of instability that is advancing eastwards across the United States and is expected to bring a lot of rain to North American states, including in areas of New England affected by an intense extratropical cyclone (Nor’easter) in the beginning of the week.

A tornado was videotaped near the Louisiana and Texas state lines. The twister threw an ATV (ATV) into the sky as it crossed the highway. The video taken in the Orange, Texas, area shows the tornado crossing an interstate highway and knocking down power lines.

WATCH: A tornado tossed an ATV into the air as a severe storm system crossed the Louisiana-Texas border this morning. See the aftermath here: https://t.co/Xw6E9q8CPy pic.twitter.com/gR7R7itrzv — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) October 27, 2021

THE local television station KBMT managed to locate the quadricycle near the site of the tornado passage which was sucked in by the phenomenon and flew tens of meters high. The vehicle was completely destroyed by the wind and the subsequent impact with the ground.

TORNADO UP CLOSE: Shades of “Twister” as an ATV drops out of the sky!https://t.co/FuXuRxq09x The ATV afterwards:https://t.co/XGCSiNeWxi — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) October 27, 2021

The storm system with a cold front from the coast of the Gulf of Mexico to Canada was generated in part by the cyclone bomb that hit the West and Northwest of the States earlier this week. The cold front also receives moisture from a hurricane that hit Mexico.

A violent tornado hit the Lake Charles area of ​​Louisiana, causing extensive damage such as the destruction of homes. At least two people were injured and weather stations in the region recorded gusts of up to 100 km/h in the passage of the storm system.

The data is preliminary, but the US state of Oklahoma is expected to have a record number of tornadoes this month. Historical survey of the National Weather Service indicates that the months of October with the most tornadoes were 2021 in first place with 28 tornadoes, 1998 in second place with 27 and 2001 in third place with 19. The NWS balance also shows that there were more than 50 tornadoes in the state this year and that the annual record is 2019.