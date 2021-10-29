Tornado launches vehicle through the air on US highway; see video

ORANGE, USA – The border between Texas and Louisiana in the southern United States was hit by a series of tornadoes on Wednesday. One of them even launched a quadricycle through the air, in the middle of the storm.
Drivers recorded the moment an ATV was hurled by the force of the gale on a highway near the cities of Orange and Bridge City, both in Texas. The images show the tornado passing through the runway and also bringing down power and transmission lines.
The ATV was located by a local television network in Texas. The vehicle was found in wreckage after being hurled through the air.
About 65,000 customers were without power in Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon due to the tornado. Bursts of almost 103 kilometers per hour were recorded.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has reported that the two states are at tier 3, on a scale up to 5. That means “increased risk” of severe weather in the southern US in the coming days.