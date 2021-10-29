Toxic, isolated and without protagonism, Bolsonaro returns to the G20 under criticism

The weight of fascist architecture seemed even more present in the cold of the early hours of this Thursday morning. In the neighborhood chosen by the Italian government to host the G20 summit in Rome, diplomats still with their faces scrunched up from the negotiations that entered into the night of the previous day were returning to the place to continue in the search for a consensus.

But when one of the UN’s top officials identified the report from the UOL at the conference center gate, the chill was interrupted by a comment as spontaneous as it was revealing. “We don’t know the size of your president’s delegation here. But this time, no covid-19, please,” he said, to the laughter of others in the line up to the meeting place.

The comment referred to the fact that, at the last major international meeting at the UN, in New York (USA), in September, the Brazilian presence was marked by a president without vaccines, a minister in quarantine and a scare in several delegations that had had contact with members of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

The irony, however, was not by chance. Bolsonaro arrives this Friday in Rome to participate in the G20 summit, tomorrow and Sunday. On the agenda, climate, economic recovery and pandemic.

But if Brazilian diplomacy is trying to break with the years of former Chancellor Ernesto Araújo and return to adopting a multilateral and constructive posture, the country is now facing a deep distrust of Bolsonaro.

The G20 summit marks the return of luxury car ballet by big capitals, extreme security measures and, finally, face-to-face conversations between heads of state and government. The meeting is the first in this format since 2019. Only leaders from China, Russia, Japan and Mexico will continue to participate in the meeting online.

The Italian government has put “people, planet and prosperity” as the theme, at a time when the world is trying to recover from the pandemic. On the agenda, governments will have to start dealing decisively with climate change, how to prevent the inequality generated by the health crisis from undoing decades of social advances, and still address innovation and energy.

But despite the return of the face-to-face meeting, Bolsonaro will arrive at a place where he is being questioned inside and outside the meeting rooms. At least three protests must be organized in the coming days against the Brazilian. Two of them in Rome, plus one in his forefathers’ city, Anguillara Veneta.

One of the marches is being organized by the Fridays for Future student group. In civil society, Bolsonaro is treated as “the weather villain”.

Inside the conference room, mistrust also prevails. Until yesterday, Bolsonaro had managed to confirm only one bilateral meeting in Italy, precisely with the local president, Sergio Mattarella. By protocol, the host receives all the guests and, in the case of Italy, the government management does not even keep him.

Itamaraty tries to undo the image of an outcast and wants to “build bridges”

Behind the scenes, Itamaraty tries to present itself as a legitimate interlocutor and in an effort to be a country capable of “building bridges” between different groups. Before leaving Brazil, the Brazilian delegation met with European ambassadors to get this message across. Before, it deepened negotiations on climate issues with the government of Joe Biden.

Foreign diplomats present in the process of reaching an agreement at the G20 also indicated that, in the last few hours, Brazil was not the country that was causing obstacles in the negotiations in Rome.

Despite this, these same diplomats admit that, given Bolsonaro’s behavior and management, Brazil is no longer the protagonist. “We are no longer talking about that Brazil that took the lead,” admitted one of the negotiators.

In the pandemic, the Brazilian president’s statements about covid-19 undermined the government’s legitimacy as an interlocutor. In the economic area, negligible growth and unemployment also reduced the country’s weight on the international scene.

But it is on the issue of deforestation that the Brazilian situation is especially problematic. Reports indicate that the destruction of the forest is progressing and that the dismantling of environmental policies is having a profound result.

In the assessment of diplomats, this reality has partially removed the country’s credentials to make any type of demand, including for greater resources from rich countries to deal with climate change.

On the environmental issue, in fact, Rome will serve as a kind of thermometer for what could happen in Glasgow, at the UN Summit (COP26) starting on Sunday. If there is no agreement among the 20 largest economies in the world, the fear is that it will be difficult for a global understanding to be reached. In the G20 are the countries responsible for 80% of all gas emissions on the planet.

But, in the bloc, there is still a rift over the reduction of the role of coal in limiting CO2 emissions. “The time for diplomatic niceties is over,” said UN Secretary General António Guterres. If governments, especially the G20, do not lead the effort, we will be heading for terrible human suffering,” he said.

The hope of the Italian G20 presidency is still to conclude the negotiation with a consensus on the need to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. But there are still no guarantees that the rich countries will meet the goal of giving the poorest US $100 billion a year so they can adapt to climate change.

The hope of governments, however, is that the G20 can leave Rome with an understanding to deal with WTO reform, in addition to rising energy prices. There will also be an understanding of a 15% minimum tax for large companies.

For Brazil, however, the summit will be a test of the country’s credibility, after three years of a government that offended foreign leaders, aligned itself with Donald Trump in the criticism of multilateralism, adopted a denial stance on the climate and on the pandemic and who saw his protagonism disappear.

While Bolsonaro is trying to find out if he still has a place at the table of the great powers, Roma seems to be paying more attention to another Brazilian: Sebastião Salgado.

On the other side of the eternal capital, an exhibition of his photos of the Amazon in one of the city’s main museums warns that “deforestation is accelerating” and that “it is the duty of all human beings on the planet to participate in protecting the forest”.

When explaining what the visitor would see, the text written by Salgado concludes: “these images are a testament to what still exists, before still more is destroyed”.