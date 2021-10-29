Toyota Yaris downgraded to 1 star in Latin NCAP crash test

Just over a year ago, the Hyundai HB20 was downgraded from four stars to one star in the New Vehicle Assessment Program for Latin America and the Caribbean (Latin NCAP). Now, it was the turn of the Toyota Yaris (hatch and sedan) bitter the same result. Fell from four for an star after crash test carried out by the agency.

The test result shows that, during the side impact battery, one of the doors was opened. And the seat belt wearing system did not detect the front passenger. In this sense, Latin NCAP asks the manufacturer to urgently make improvements.

“This door opening in a side impact requires immediate action by Toyota,” recommends Latin NCAP. After all, the result poses a serious risk of passenger ejection in the event of a side impact.

In numbers, the Toyota Yaris reached 41.43% in relation to Adult Occupant Protection; 63.85% in Child Occupant Protection; 61.63% in Protection of Pedestrians and Vulnerable Road Users. And finally, 41.86% in Security Assistance Systems.

Importantly, the models in question are units manufactured in Thailand. From there, the models sold in several Latin American countries, including Mexico, come out. The Brazilian model, sold locally, is exported only to Argentina and Colombia. In any case, the structure and supply of equipment is the same in the respective countries.

Equipments

Basically, the model offers dual air bag safety and electronic stability control (ESC) on the list of safety. It does not have side pouches as is offered on the Asian model.

Toyota’s model offers, as optional equipment in some Latin American countries, side air bags. This, however, would contribute to better performance. The Japanese brand, however, refused to evaluate the optional item. The idea would be to show your performance. This ultimately raises doubts about the effectiveness of the component on the part of Latin NCAP.

Toyota position

Asked about the disappointing result achieved by Yaris during the Latin NCAP audit, Toyota sent a note to Car Journal. The text says that safety is always a priority for the brand, and that it will continue to work hard to further raise the level of the model. “We understand the new Latin NCAP assessment criteria and value their contribution to the region’s industry, which helps us improve the safety performance of our vehicles.”