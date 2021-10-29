Treasury Direct: on the return of trading, government bond rates decline in this 6th

SAO PAULO – This Friday’s (29th) session began with another interruption in government bond trading carried out by the Treasury Direct platform. After about forty-five minutes of interruption, operations resumed at around 10:30 am.

The suspension is the result of increased volatility in prices and rates. In the return of business, the public bond market operates with high interest rates, but shows a slight decline in relation to the percentages seen at the opening of the session. The highlight is the premiums paid for shorter term papers.

The return paid by the Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2024, for example, was 12.35% per year, in line with the 12.34% seen in the previous session. The value represents a retreat from the 12.64% registered in the opening of business.

Meanwhile, the return on the paper maturing in 2031 and paying semiannual interest was 12.13%, compared to 12.05% per year registered yesterday afternoon. In practice, this represents a difference of 21 basis points between the remuneration offered by the bond maturing in 2024 and the bond maturing in 2031.

Likewise, the real return offered by the inflation-linked bond maturing in 2026 advanced from 5.51% in the previous session to 5.61% per year, when trading resumed.

The real Treasury interest IPCA+ maturing in 2055 and paying half-yearly interest was 5.59%. A day earlier, the remuneration was 5.51%.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered when trading resumed this Friday morning (29):

PEC of precatório, Auxílio Brasil and slate

Among the highlights of the local scene are the negotiations around the PEC of precatório. Yesterday (28), the vote on the proposal was postponed once again due to the lack of a quorum and will be for next week, according to a calculation by the Reuters with Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), government leader in the Chamber.

The PEC of precatório is seen as fundamental to fund the R$ 400 of Auxílio Brasil, the new version of Bolsa Família proposed by the federal government. The problem is that, according to columnist Carla Araújo, from the portal UOL, with the impasse for the approval of the PEC, the government should not fulfill its initial promise to pay Auxílio Brasil in a new amount in November.

As reported by the Ministry of Citizenship to the website, the November payroll is already “running” without including the R$ 400 benefit. However, the folder reinforced its commitment to the new value and said that the difference will be paid retroactively in December.

Report published today (29) by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo states that, with the difficulties of creating the new social program within the traditional budget, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) should open the way for the discussion on the extension of emergency aid, resumed by the government, to continue.

Also on the political scene, the plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) rejected two actions that intended to overturn the winning slate of 2018, formed by President Jair Bolsonaro and Deputy, retired General Hamilton Mourão, for alleged massive firing of messages on social networks and alleged fraudulent use of elderly documents for these initiatives.

external radar

Meanwhile, on the international stage, attention is focused on the inflation data in Europe.

The annual rate of consumer inflation (CPI) in the euro zone reached 4.1% in October, the highest level since July 2008, intensifying pressure for the European Central Bank (ECB) to tighten its monetary policy, which was unchanged yesterday.

Also today, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased 2.2% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter. Data are preliminary.

The result surpassed the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of a high of 2%. In the annual comparison, the bloc’s GDP grew 3.7% between July and September. In this case, the FactSet consensus was also for a smaller increase of 3.5%.

Related