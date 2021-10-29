Treasury Direct: when trading returns, government bond rates rise; short-term fixed rate offers record interest of up to 12.3%

SAO PAULO – After about half an hour of suspension, government bond trading via Tesouro Direto was resumed this Thursday afternoon (28), at around 3:20 pm. The stop was due to the strong volatility in the prices and rates of the papers.

Stress is a reflection of indefiniteness around the PEC of precatório and mismatched speeches about the extension of emergency aid.

In the return to trading, the market for public bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto operates at high rates. The highlight is on short-term fixed-rate papers – which continue to offer values ​​above fixed options with longer maturity.

At 3:20 pm, the interest paid by the Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2024, for example, was 12.34%, above the 11.96% per year seen in the early morning. A day earlier, the return on paper was 11.82%. This is the highest amount ever paid for this bond, which began trading in February this year.

Meanwhile, the return on paper maturing in 2031 and paying semiannual interest remained at 12.05% per year, up from 11.84% seen in the previous session. In practice, this represents a difference of 29 basis points between the remuneration offered by the bond maturing in 2024 and the bond maturing in 2031.

Likewise, the real return offered by the inflation-linked bond maturing in 2026 advanced from 5.49% in the early morning to 5.51% in the 3:20 pm update. Previously, the paper paid a real interest of 5.37%. The percentage is also a record for this role, which started to be traded in February 2020.

On the other hand, the real Treasury interest IPCA+ with maturities in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest was 5.51%, in the afternoon, against 5.56% per year in the early morning. A day before, the real remuneration offered was 5.48%. The amount is the same paid for the paper maturing in 2026.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto upon the return of trading this Thursday afternoon (28):

Copom, exchange in BC and IGP-M

With the decision announced after the market closed yesterday (27), investors continue to reflect the 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic rate by Copom, setting the basic interest rate at 7.75% per year.

In the communiqué, the Committee also highlighted that it foresees an adjustment of the same magnitude – 1.5 points – for the Selic at the next meeting, in December. With that, the interest would end 2021 at 9.25% per year.

Although the BC’s stance was a little firmer than in previous meetings, the market expected more, especially as it understands that the adjustment is insufficient to anchor inflation expectations.

In a live organized by InfoMoney after the announcement, Luana Miranda, economist at Gap Asset, said that the Selic increase should have been at least 2 percentage points.

“BC is being seen as behind the curve all the time. This feeling of ‘disengagement’ from expectations, of loss of credibility with the announcement of a change in the spending ceiling rule or the hole in the spending ceiling that would be included in the Precatório PEC, this gives a feeling of weakening of our fiscal anchor and consequently it increases our neutral interest”, said Luana.

The economist highlighted that the BC admitted an inflation of 4.1% for next year, well above the 3.5% target. “The market, in general, expects more. Here we project 4.6%”, he said. “Everything indicates that the Selic should return to double digits next year.”

Also on Thursday (28), the Central Bank announced the departure of João Manoel Pinho de Mello, director of Financial System Organization and Resolution, at the end of his term, on December 31 of this year. Under the BC’s autonomy law, Pinho de Mello’s mandate could be renewed for another cycle.

The autarchy also informed that Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Bank, appointed economist Renato Dias de Brito Gomes to replace Pinho de Mello. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the Department of Economics at PUC-Rio and a PhD in economics from Northwestern University.

Another highlight on the economic agenda is the release of the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), which rose 0.64% in October, after falling 0.64% in the previous month. The data was presented today by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

With this result, the index accumulates an increase of 16.74% in the year and 21.73% in 12 months. In October 2020, the index had risen 3.23% and accumulated an increase of 20.93% in 12 months.

PEC of court orders and Gas Assistance

On the political scene, attention is again turned to the PEC of precatório. This Thursday, Ciro Nogueira, minister of the Civil House, said that the federal government can extend emergency aid, if the text of the PEC of the precatório is not approved quickly. The poll is from the newspaper Economic value.

According to the newspaper, the minister, however, did not make it clear if the target audience would be the same as Bolsa Família, or if it would be the 35 million that receive the benefit today.

Later, the information was denied by João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, who stated that there is no longer any way to extend emergency aid and that the program “is over”. He also said that the focus is now on the PEC of precatório.

Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and allies continue with the expectation that it will be possible to close an agreement with the opposition so that the text of the PEC of the precatório is voted on Wednesday of next week (3).

The PEC seeks to open space to make the Auxílio Brasil – a new government income transfer program – viable and guarantee the cost of the benefit in the minimum amount of R$400.

Also on the political front, the Chamber of Deputies yesterday (27) approved Bill 1374/21, which creates the Gas Aid, in order to subsidize the price of cooking gas for low-income families. The matter will now be sent to presidential approval.

international scene

Meanwhile, in the external scenario, the market’s radar is in the data of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States. According to the Commerce Department, the first growth estimate indicated that the indicator grew 2% at the annualized rate between July and September this year.

The forecast of economists consulted by Refinitiv was a 2.7% advance in the quarterly comparison in annualized terms, which represents a slowdown after the increase of 6.7% in the second quarter.

Also early in the morning, last week’s unemployment benefits were released in the United States, which totaled 281,000 applications. The Refinitiv projection was 290,000.

The market also reflects the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB), which chose not to change interest rates in the region, as expected by the market.

The bank’s directors, however, stressed that asset purchases through the pandemic emergency program, known as PEPP, will continue at a “moderately lower” pace than in the second and third quarters of this year.

