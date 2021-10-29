TSE impeached the Pocket State Deputy for disseminating fake news about ballot boxes

by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided on Thursday to revoke the mandate of state deputy from Paraná Fernando Francischini (PSL), an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, who disseminated false news about the integrity of electronic voting machines.

The decision, unprecedented by the TSE and taken by six votes to one, condemned the parliamentarian for misuse of the media and abuse of political power and authority, making him ineligible.

In the 2018 election, Francischini broadcast live on social media to denounce that two ballot boxes had been rigged and would not accept votes from then-presidential Jair Bolsonaro, according to a statement from the TSE.

The Regional Electoral Court of Paraná (TRE-PR) had rejected a lawsuit filed by the Electoral Public Ministry against the state deputy. The MP appealed and, now, the TSE upheld the action.

On Twitter, Francischini said he regretted the TSE’s decision, saying that it affects a mandate won by the voter’s will and that he will not give up.

“We are going to appeal and reverse this decision in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) preserving the vote and will of half a million voters from Paraná,” ​​he said.

Earlier, in a judgment full of messages, the TSE rejected two actions calling for the repeal of the ticket formed by Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourão in the 2018 election for alleged mass firing of messages on social networks and alleged fraudulent use of documents of seniors for these initiatives.

Even unanimously rejecting the requests of the ticket headed by the PT, the ministers took advantage of the judgment to send messages for the 2022 presidential race.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who will preside over the TSE in next year’s elections, stated that he will not tolerate the repetition of the practice in the election of illegally shooting mass messages and warned that the conduct, if it occurs, could lead to the arrest of those involved. .

“If there is a repetition, if there is a repetition of what was done in 2018, the registration will be revoked and the people who do so will go to jail for attacking elections and democracy in Brazil,” said Moraes.

