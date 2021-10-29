TSE judges’ acid tone contrasts with Bolsonaro’s impunity – 10/29/2021

The distance between the threats of future punishment by the TSE and the outcome of the judgment of the requests for the cassation of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket for crimes committed in the 2018 succession imposes a certain comic weight on the situation. The trial took three years to happen. Most court justices have been in a position similar to that of teenagers who threaten to break the face of an offender but take so long to rise from their seats that they compromise the seriousness of the scene.

Five of the seven TSE ministers said they had been proven to be unlawful in mass-spreading false news about Bolsonaro’s campaign against opponents via WhatsApp. Reporter Luís Felipe Salomão stated that “numerous evidences” show that the scheme had operated since 2017. He noted that the practice gained “outlines of illegality”. He mentioned Bolsonaro’s “science evidence” about the production of fake news. But he concluded that it was not possible to attribute to the facts serious enough to cancel the mandates of Bolsonaro and Mourão.

Luís Roberto Barroso, current president of the TSE, said that a “decision for the future” was taken, as the court set goals to prevent the repetition of illicit acts in the 2022 election. charged or conferred. Alexandre de Moraes, who will be the head of the TSE in the next succession, declared: “If there is a repetition of what was done in 2018, the registration will be revoked. And the people who do so will go to jail.” According to him, Justice may be blind, but it is not foolish. Will be?

In the judgment of Dilma and Temer’s cassation request, it was proven that the slate had prevailed in a campaign financed with dirty Odebrecht funds. The TSE took so long to hear the case that the president was ousted earlier. The political understanding prevailed that toppling deputy Temer would be a greater trauma than hiding the mud. Now, rI am again under the impression that the Bolsonaro-Mourão plate was spared for political reasons, not legal ones.

The TSE was not created to be a bully judge’s ring or an errand court. Justice that takes time, but is not enough is Justice conniving. Regarding senior suspects, the TSE is turning impunity into a recurring phenomenon.