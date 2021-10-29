TSE removes deputy for fake news on Facebook during election

The use of live on social networks to promote unfounded aggressions against democracy and the electronic voting system during elections configures abuse of political power and misuse of the media, under the terms of article 22 of Complementary Law 64/1990, and generates impeachment.

As a result, TSE gives social networks the characteristic of a means of communication mentioned in article 22 of LC 64/1990

With this understanding and by majority vote, the Superior Electoral Court granted the ordinary appeal filed by the Electoral Public Ministry to impeach state deputy Fernando Francischini (PSL-PR) and decree his ineligibility. The decision leads to the annulment of their votes in 2018, with recalculation of electoral and party quotients in Paraná.

Franceschini is on trial because on the 2018 election date, at 4:38 pm — thus 22 minutes before voting closes — he opened a live on his Facebook profile in which he posted false news about alleged fraud in the use of the electronic voting machine.

The broadcast lasted 18 minutes and reached 70,000 people. In the following weeks, the content had 400,000 views, 105,000 comments and over 6 million views. At the time, Franceschini was a federal deputy and was running for the position of state deputy. By carrying out the unfounded attacks, he claimed to be protected by parliamentary immunity.

Rapporteur, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão understood that the case constitutes both an abuse of political power by authority and an improper use of the media.

Minister Salomão’s vote allows the framing of social networks as means of communication mentioned in LC 64/1990

This is the first precedent of the court to include social networks in the concept of means of communication dealt with in article 22 of Complementary Law 64/1990. The case should guide future trials, especially in times of political extremism and disinformation campaigns.

Earlier this Thursday, the TSE also dressed up as a “social media” instant messaging apps like WhatsApp. That’s what happened in the trial in which he denied the impeachment of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket, elected in the 2018 presidential election.

Divergence

The trial was resumed on Thursday with a vote by Minister Carlos Horbach, who opened the divergence and was defeated alone. For him, it is not possible to conclude that the live of the deputy, although of great audience, has produced enough result to unbalance the electoral dispute.

This is because it could only exert influence over eligible voters in Paraná who, until 4:38 pm, had not yet voted and, after following the candidate’s speeches, exercised the vote for the remaining 22 minutes, changing their conviction based on fraudulent news propagated in the Facebook.

If we wipe out illegality, the electoral system loses credibility, said Barroso

“The undisputed gravity of the content [da live] did not reflect on the seriousness of the conduct, for electoral purposes. It was not able to shake the normality and legitimacy of the elections for state deputy in 2018 in Paraná”, concluded the dissenting vote.

The rapporteur, minister Luís Felipe Salomão asked for the floor and added that Fernando Franceschini had been, throughout the day, calling his followers to accompany a live that would be done and in which he would present himself as a champion of Justice and defender of the population against — false — frauds in the ballot boxes. No wonder the broadcast started with 30 thousand viewers.

no wiping

At the close of voting, the president of the court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, stated that the attitude of accusing the Electoral Court of being in league with irregularities, as the deputy did, sets a serious precedent that could compromise the entire electoral system.

“We need to send a clear message that it is not possible, on election day, to falsely spread the information that the ballot boxes are rigged, compromising the process and taking away the legitimacy of the elections,” he said.

“It’s a serious precedent. I would prefer that we didn’t have to establish it. But if we ignore the possibility of a representative public agent going to social media to say that the model is rigged and stay at that, the system loses credibility” he continued Clay.

“And part of the undemocratic strategy is to take away the credibility of the electoral process,” he concluded.

RO 0603975-98.2018.6.16.0000