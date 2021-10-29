Twitter Spaces now allows recording of audio rooms, but with a limitation

Twitter should soon present an official resource for recording live audio chats in Espaços’ rooms. The novelty will allow the user to store the audio and play it at another opportune time, but without being able to extract the file. The platform had already announced a function to extract audio from conversations on the platform since July, but it was a temporary solution — read “gambiarra” — until the official method arrived.

For now, the recording will be made available to a limited number of Spaces hosts in the iOS app and displayed to listeners on all platforms. The birdie’s social network will give preference to those who already use the service since the original beta, and only then will it deliver to the rest of the public in the following weeks.

Use the slider to activate Space recording (Image: Playback/Twitter)

Spaces hosts must create the room, give it a title and select up to three tags to describe what the debate is about, as it already happens, but with the option to activate the “Save Space” setting right before the start session button of audio. There is no way to start recording once the conversation has started, so you need to pay attention to this initial moment.

Once the room is closed, a pop-up will appear with a request to confirm the end of the recording. The audio file can only be shared on the Twitter platform for followers to listen or retweet whenever they want. There is still no official option to export the audio to other formats, which would make it possible to take the conversation to other media — this only exists when requesting the download of the profile data.

🔴 REC has started one feature you’ve been asking for is Spaces Recording and the ability to replay. Add hosts on iOS will now be able to record their Spaces and share it out to their audience. pic.twitter.com/Puz78oCm4t — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 28, 2021

Fight for audio chat

The feature arrives a little late to Twitter Espaços, when competitors already make this option available. Facebook Live Audio Rooms has had it since launch, while the forerunner Clubhouse introduced it over a month ago.

On the other hand, Spaces is one of the most advanced tools in the segment: last Thursday (21), it authorized anyone to create rooms — before this was restricted to those who had more than 600 followers. The service bets on monetization as a way to fall in popular taste and should bring paid tickets to restricted rooms.

Source: Twitter