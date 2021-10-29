Uber launches motorcycle trips in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/29/2021 11:16 AM.

Uber Moto will feature all of the app’s security features for users and partner drivers

Photo: Disclosure /Uber

wake up city

Uber launches today trips with the Uber Moto in Feira de Santana (BA). With the arrival of the new modality in the city, app users will be able to travel by motorcycle for a lower price than UberX and with the same tranquility already provided by the security features offered by Uber.

All trips made with Uber – now also including the Uber Moto – include, among other measures, the background check of partners and give users the possibility to share with their contacts the license plate, the driver’s identification and its location on the map , In real time.

In addition to Feira de Santana, as of this Friday, the Uber Moto will also be launched in Macapá (AP). The modality arrived in the country in November 2020 through Aracaju and was already present in 22 other Brazilian municipalities.

“Since we started with motorcycle trips in some Brazilian cities, we realized that they started to be used to, for example, connect our users with modes of transport, such as bus, train and subway stations in cities, mainly for quick trips , what in the mobility world we call the “last mile.” We have seen that this is a perfect type of use for the bike, as it is often too close for a car trip and it is tiring to walk. plus this option to make life easier for our users.”, says Luciana Ceccato, Uber’s marketing director.

To register in the Uber app and drive in the new modality, the partner motorcyclist must have a driver’s license with observation of paid activity (EAR). Partner couriers who use motorcycles and are already registered with Uber Eats can choose to also take Uber Moto trips.

More earning options for partners

With the launch, the Uber platform offers more and more income opportunities for the platform’s motorcyclists, who can choose, to fit into their routine, the delivery of Uber Eats orders, take Uber Moto trips and deliver items with the Uber Flash Moto, also available in dozens of cities.

Safety

Uber Moto trips will feature a series of safety features offered by the Uber platform on all trips, such as personal accident insurance for both users and partners.

Like Uber Eats delivery partners, Uber Moto drivers will receive educational content on road safety, encouraging safe driving and respect for traffic laws. All Uber partners also undergo a selfie identity check, and since the beginning of the pandemic, an additional selfie checks mask use.

Uber also hired an expert to validate a specific coronavirus prevention protocol for the Uber Moto. The work was carried out by the physician Alexandre Naime Barbosa, who is head of the Department of Infectology at Unesp and consultant for Covid-19 of the Brazilian Society of Infectology and the Brazilian Medical Association.

Among the recommendations that will be informed to users and partners are cleaning hands and motorcycle surfaces with alcohol gel, that users bring their own helmets, or that extra helmets be sanitized with specific products and used with hygienic caps – which can be provided by drivers and reimbursed by Uber.

“Covid-19 is a disease with a high rate of transmission, so we developed recommendations with the objective of substantially reducing the chance of infection among people who use the service”, says Barbosa. He also explains that the correct use of masks remains the most effective preventive measure when proximity between people is inevitable, such as in means of transport.

With the pandemic, Uber took several measures to support its partners, such as a fund that offered financial assistance to partners who had to stop working on medical advice – in all, 40 million dollars were transferred with this assistance to partners throughout the country. world. In Brazil, more than 300,000 protection kits have already been distributed to partners, totaling more than 600,000 masks, 750 thousand bottles of alcohol gel and 300,000 sanitizers. Drivers and partner couriers can still request, through the app, reimbursement for the purchase of protective items, such as alcohol gel and masks, and the app continues to require partners and users to commit to safety guidelines related to Covid through of a checklist, in addition to occasionally verifying the use of a mask by selfie, as already mentioned.