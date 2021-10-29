Ubisoft plans to create its own blockchain games in the “play to win” model

The company already finances Animoca Brands, a developer focused on blockchain

During his conference where he presented the results of the second quarter, the Ubisoft he mentioned and brought in his release news about the company’s future in games that use blockchain.

The company is funding a company focused on developing blockchain games, Animoca Brands, self-styled global leader in branded blockchain games.

In addition to financing the Animoca Brands, a Ubisoft is a founding member company of Blockchain Game Alliance, and is interested in all these new technologies that involve blockchain, NFTs and other related topics.

The company’s chief financial officer, Frederic Duguet, said that the blockchain is a revolution and suggests that the games of Ubisoft can be thought of for the use of blockchain in the future, since the CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the company is interested in investing in companies that work directly with blockchain games so that they can develop their games organically.

Valve decides to ban all NFT/blockchain games from Steam

Prohibition on publishing games of this type is in the developer's guide





“[Blockchain] it will allow more play-to-earn, which will allow more players to actually earn content, be content owners, and we believe this will make the industry grow a lot. We’ve been working with a lot of small companies that are making blockchains and we’re starting to get a good deal of know-how about how it can impact the industry, and we want to be a key player here.” said Frédérick Duguet, CEO of Ubisoft

THE Animoca Brands, company financed by Ubisoft, has some projects in progress, they all use a token that has the name of REVV, so much so that two of the company’s works bear the name of the currency in the title, which are the Revv Motorsport it’s the Revv Racing, besides them there is also the Formula E: High Voltage. A game called The Sandbox it is also part of the company’s portfolio, in this virtual world there are several NFTs called Sand.

What are your expectations with big companies like Ubisoft entering the world of blockchain/NFTs? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Epic Games is open for NFT/Blockchain games after ban from Steam

Tim Sweeney, the company's CEO, spoke up and welcomed the developers



Via: IGN