UFC 267: Glover vows to take down Blachowicz “with a left hand or a takedown” | combat

Glover Teixeira completed 42 years of age this Thursday with the right to “congratulations” from the fans. At the official UFC 267 press conference, held this afternoon in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the light heavyweight title challenger heard the traditional English happy birthday singing from the audience. Even his opponent, the current Polish champion of the division, Jan Blachowicz, joined the chorus, despite the Brazilian’s humorous teasing during the interview.

– The birthday was amazing, thanks, guys. It’s an amazing time. I’m enjoying everything, I like everything about the fighting game, even cutting weight, because it’s a huge part of the game. After Saturday, I will receive my gift. Jan keeps saying he’s going to give me a present on Saturday, I don’t know what it is, I was curious… Is it the belt, Jan? Glover nudged, laughing.

– It’s not the belt, but you’ll like it! replied Blachowicz.

Earlier, also during the press conference, Teixeira didn’t miss a beat after the Pole said that the Brazilian’s strategy was to take him to the grid and knock him down.

– Oh, I’ll take him down. Either with my left hand or with my takedowns, but I’ll take him down – promised the challenger.

“No it won’t,” Blachowicz replied.

It’s a fight between two veterans. If Glover is 42 years old and has competed in MMA for 19 years, Blachowicz is 38 and has been fighting professionally for 14. The Pole promoted the fight saying that the two “would show young people how real men fight”, and the Brazilian liked the theme .

– Yes, let’s show these boys how to fight and how to end a fight. I’m proud to have the highest number of fights closed at light heavyweight and I’m going to increase this record on Saturday – said the Brazilian.

The press conference highlighted all six fights on the main card, filled with well-known names in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, such as Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Volkov and Petr Yan, who competes for the interim bantamweight belt against American Cory Sandhagen. From him came the most impactful statement at the press conference, commenting on his opponent’s striking.

– I see that he makes a lot of unnecessary moves and I believe I can catch him in those moments. We’ll see on Saturday that I’m the real champion, I’ll prove it – said Yan, who was the linear champion and lost the belt in a disqualification loss in March for intentionally landing an illegal blow against Aljamain Sterling.

Sandhagen was more diplomatic in his response to Yan’s striking game.

– I think he does a good job defending himself, and is an offensive threat. He pressures people, this is yours modus operandi, and we are ready for it. I think we’re both at the top of the UFC stand-up list, but we do it very differently and that’s what makes this fight so exciting. We will see which style makes the difference – said the American.

UFC 267 October 30, 2021, at Ilha da Luta (Abu Dhabi)

UFC 267

October 30, 2021, at Ilha da Luta (Abu Dhabi)

MAIN CARD (3:00 pm, Brasília time):

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira

Roosterweight: Petr Yan x Cory Sandhagen

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

PRELIMNAR CARD (11:30 am, Brasília time):

Strawweight: Amanda Ribas x Virna Jandiroba

Featherweight: Ricardo Carcacinha x Zubaira Tukhugov

Middleweight: Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

Welterweight: Elizeu Capoeira x Benoit Sait-Denis

Light heavyweight: Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy

Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Puro Osso

