‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Cauã Reymond reveals that his brother will be his double thanks to the indication of Alinne Moraes | a place in the sun

Cauã says that the idea of ​​including Patable in the soap opera was from Alinne Moraes, who in the novel will play the wife of one of the twins.

“That was very special. Because I remember when I was studying with Alinne and with coach in preparation to start recording. At one of the breaks, Alinne asked who would be the stuntman. And I did not know. And she said: ‘why isn’t it your brother?’ I kept it turning inside me. I met Maurício (Farias) and commented in an unpretentious way. As it was not my idea, I found it interesting that it came from a co-worker who knew my brother, as we were married for three years. She had an intuition.”

Mauritius Farias, artistic director of the telenovela, tells how Pavel tested to be Cauã’s stunt double:

“We were with Pavel, he’s a really nice guy and he already had a more amateur experience. And he was amazing! He helped us a lot. He took on a very difficult task. And he also participated in the soap opera. Pavel made a character that appears, and he did very well. Later you will understand how difficult it is to make this type of scene. And Pavel was the person who was together helping us so that Cauã had a reference – because he needs to act with someone. Pavel he did a lot of difficult things very well. He helped us a lot, contributing emotionally – that’s very important. It was really cool, amazing. He rocked!”