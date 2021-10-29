Unbeaten for two years, absolute balance in the decade: the recent Atletico-MG vs. Flamengo retrospective | athletic-mg

A duel full of history, driven by one of the biggest (if not the biggest) rivalries between Brazilian football states. Flamengo and Atlético-MG will face each other this Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), for the 118th time. Rooster got the better of the last two years, but looking back over the decade, absolute balance prevails.

The last Atletica defeat to the rival from Rio de Janeiro happened in October 2019, when Galo fell 3-1 at Maracanã. Since then, there have been three consecutive victories from Minas Gerais: two in the 2020 Brasileirão (1×0 in Rio and 4×0 in Belo Horizonte) and the one in the 2021 round (2×1 in Mineirão).

In the history of the last decade (2011-2021), however, there is an absolute balance in the confrontation between the teams. In 34 matches, there were 10 wins for each side and four draws.

Among these duels, the Atletico fans fondly remember the clashes for the Copa do Brasil, in 2014. On the occasion, the teams faced each other in the semifinal of the tournament (see video below).

Galo lost the first match by 2-0, came out behind in the return game, but took a historic turn: 4-1 and the vacancy in the decision, where the team beat rival Cruzeiro to become champion for the first time.

Seven years after those two clashes, the teams return to duel in 2021 in what, if it’s not a knockout decision, is considered by many to be an early final of the Brasileirão in straight points.

The teams arrive for this Saturday’s confrontation with the best results (Galo 72.8% x 61.3% Flamengo), the best defenses (Galo 20 x 24 Flamengo) and the best attacks of Brasileirão (Galo 44 x 47 Flamengo). The two main candidates for the Brazilian title.

Isolated leader of the Brasileirão and finalist of the Copa do Brasil, Galo arrives packed for the national derby. On the other hand, Flamengo is coming from a defeat at the Brazilian Nationals and elimination in the Copa do Brasil for Athletico-PR, in the middle of the week. Rubro-Negro hasn’t won for four games, and comes pressured by the sequence of poor results.

For coach Cuca, however, none of this can be translated into favoritism in direct confrontation, especially since it is a game at Maracanã.

– Maracanã, Flamengo, it’s always a very difficult game to play, but we have our way of playing, we have our confidence, our humility, which is very important, to recognize the greatness of the opponent, and everything is there for Saturday to be a great game – he highlighted.

Confrontations of the last decade (2011-2021)

34 games (10 wins for each side and 4 draws)

07/07/21 – Rooster 2 x 1 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

11/8/20 – Rooster 4 x 0 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

09/09/20 – Fla 0 x 1 Rooster (Brasileirão)

10/10/19 – Flamengo 3 x 1 Rooster (Brasileirão)

05/18/19 – Rooster 2 x 1 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

23/09/18 – Flamengo 2 x 1 Rooster (Brasileirão)

05/26/18 – Rooster 0 x 1 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

13/08/17 – Rooster 2 x 0 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

05/13/17 – Flamengo 1 x 1 Rooster (Brasileirão)

10/29/16 – Rooster 2 x 2 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

07/10/16 – Fla 2 x 0 Rooster (Brasileirão)

01/27/16 – Rooster 0 x 2 Fla (First League)

20/09/15 – Rooster 4 x 1 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

06/20/15 – Flamengo 0 x 2 Galo (Brasileirão)

11/19/14 – Rooster 4 x 0 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

11/05/14 – Rooster 4 x 1 Flamengo (Brazil Cup – back)

10/29/14 – Flamengo 2 x 0 Galo (Brazil Cup – one way)

20/08/14 – Flamengo 2 x 1 Rooster (Brasileirão)

10/20/13 – Rooster 1 x 0 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

08/04/13 – Flamengo 3 x 0 Galo (Brasileirão)

10/31/12 – Rooster 1 x 1 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

26/09/12 – Flamengo 2 x 1 Rooster (Brasileirão)