Under criticism from American bishops, Biden and the pope seek to strengthen ties at Vatican – International

VATICAN CITY – When the American President, Joe Biden, visiting the Vatican this Friday, 29, he will be the third US representative to meet with the Pope Francis since 2013. Each marked a distinct phase not only of the papacy but also of political upheaval in the United States and the Roman Catholic Church.

the former president barack obama shared Francisco’s global magnetism, as well as an affinity for topics such as climate change, immigration and poverty. the former president Donald Trump, whose Christianity came to be questioned by Pope Francis, ushered in a populist era that helped to marginalize it.

Now Biden, a Catholic who rarely misses Sunday Mass, comes at a time when the political polarization in America has deeply penetrated the Catholic Church. The president and pope, who share common ground on many issues, have become frequent targets of powerful conservative American bishops who seek to undermine them.

The most hostile among them, nominated by Francis’s conservative predecessors, ignored or resisted the pope’s efforts to reorient the church’s priorities toward inclusion and social justice and waged a culture war over issues such as abortion and LGBT rights.

They have broadened their criticism of both through a conservative constellation of Catholic media that is friends with Trump. Despite a clear warning from the Vatican, they have sought to deny holy communion to Roman Catholic politicians who support the abortion right – including Biden.

Even from Rome, enmity is hard to lose.

“He is aware of the hostility,” said Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit priest and close ally of Francis, adding: “It is a matter of fact.”

Vatican officials and experts said they doubted the antagonism of the US bishops would surface at the private audience between Francis and Biden, saying instead the two should discuss issues such as climate change, poverty and ending the pandemic. Francisco will likely pressure the president to increase coronavirus vaccine distribution in poorer countries, and he rarely misses a chance to speak out against arms trafficking and the aftermath of war.

Still, left and right factions will study the meeting for any clues that the pope will provide political cover for the first American Catholic president since John Kennedy, against the conservative warriors of the church.

As early as Thursday night, the Vatican’s announcement that it had canceled the live broadcast of the meeting – limiting it only to the arrival of Biden’s entourage – became material for party analysis.

Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman, said “this is the normal procedure” during the pandemic and “exactly the same as for any head of state or government”. The Vatican said it would provide news agencies with edited video clips after the meeting.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters the government is “working in every way possible” to gain more access to the media.

The pope was careful not to give political ammunition in any way when he was asked directly about the effort to deny Biden communion. Instead, he sought to avoid party politics.

Asked about this on a papal flight in September, he told reporters that “I have never refused the Eucharist to anyone,” although he added that he did not know of any cases where an abortion-right politician had come to him for communion. .

Francisco finds the politicization and armament of the Eucharist disastrous for the church and its ability to stay above the secular fray. The Vatican noted that Biden’s bishop, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, who was appointed by Francis, has said he will not deny the president’s communion.

Francisco clearly has avid supporters in the U.S, especially among the bishops and cardinals he appointed. But among American bishops, their appointees and allies are not a majority, and Vatican officials fear that a move by a majority of Catholic bishops against a Catholic president and other Catholic officeholders in the United States could set a dangerous precedent.

Liberal Catholics say they were excited that Francisco laid out the welcome mat for Democratic spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, another politician who advocates abortion rights, during a meeting this month. Francisco allowed the meeting to be videotaped and exuded a friendly demeanor.

At home, the bishop of Pelosi, Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, issued a pastoral letter urging public figures who support abortion to have the sacrament banned.

Shortly after his meeting with Francis, Pelosi attended a mass at St. Patrick’s, a church dedicated to the American expatriate community in Rome.

The Reverend Steven J. Petroff, the dean, welcomed her and hoped to give her communion, but an upcoming protest against vaccine passports turned violent and led authorities to remove her from the site for reasons of safety.

The conservative media that criticized Francisco and Pelosi erroneously reported their departure as forced by church protests. This generated a torrent of hate mail from American Catholics furious at Father Petroff for inviting her to his church, calling her “Satan’s child.”

“Unfortunately, the political lines are much more defined and divisive than ever before,” Father Petroff said in an interview. “And it spread to the church, at least the church in the United States.”

He added that his church community in Rome was peaceful and politically tolerant. “It spilled over,” he said, “it really came from the US.”

For years, Francis and senior Vatican officials identified opposition to this pontificate as coming largely from conservatives in the United States. Francisco said it was “an honor for the Americans to attack me”. He said he did not fear the prospect of a schism with dissidents in the American church.

But Francisco has apparently been frustrated in recent months by the hostile chants of the American church on his media megaphone. The American Catholic television network, EWTN, is arguably the largest in the world, and its biggest star, Raymond Arroyo, one of Trump’s favorites, often hosts guests hostile to Francisco and Biden.

EWTN has a number of English-speaking Catholic vehicles that are popular with American bishops and many American believers, and which feature Carlo Maria Viganò, a former papal envoy to the United States who called for Francis’s resignation.

In September, an EWTN correspondent covering the White House got a scathing response from Biden’s press secretary, Psaki, when he asked her: “Why does the president support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches that abortion is morally wrong? ”

“He believes that it is up to a woman to make these decisions with her doctor,” Psaki replied. “I know you never faced those choices. You’ve never been ‘pregnant’, but for women who have faced these choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. ”

In March, Francisco told the EWTN reporter and cameraman aboard a papal flight to the Iraq that the network should stop talking about him, according to a report in the magazine Jesuit America. And on his recent trip to Slovakia, Francis also joked at a meeting with Jesuits who asked about his health, saying “I’m still alive, although some people wanted me to die.” He also talked about “a big Catholic television channel that doesn’t he hesitates to continually speak ill of the pope.” “They are the work of the devil,” Francis said.

Leaders among conservative American bishops rallied in defense of the network. Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who headed the Philadelphia Archdiocese and is a former EWTN board member, wrote last week that “any suggestion that EWTN is unfaithful to the Church” is “simply vindictive and false.”

EWTN and the country’s conservative bishops were not thrilled with Francis’ message and agenda. Last week, a report from the National Catholic Reporter it showed that the columns and bulletins of the bishops of the United States had largely ignored Francis’ calls for action against climate change.

“The bishops are sending an unequivocal message,” said Massimo Faggioli, professor of theology at Villanova University and author of Joe Biden and Catholicism in the United States. “We don’t care what Pope Francis says or does.”

Faggioli argued that Francis was trying to save the American bishops from the “self-destruction” of politicization, but that they were ignoring him and saw both Biden and the pope as threats in their culture wars against abortion and LGBT rights.

This will not be the first encounter between Francisco and Biden. As vice president, the Democrat accompanied the pope to several stops during his trip to the US in 2015. Francisco personally consoled Biden for the recent loss of his son, Beau.

Biden, educated by nuns in Catholic schools, said he had considered entering the priesthood several times, and once said he would “slide his rosary” down the throat of the next Republican who challenged his faith.

He met Pope John Paul II as a young senator and had a lengthy meeting with Pope Benedict XVI in 2011 in which they discussed Catholic doctrine, especially on politically divisive issues such as abortion. “And, by the way, he wasn’t critical. It was open. I left excited by the discussion”, he told the magazine America in 2015. But clearly it was Francisco who spoke to him the most. “I’m very excited about this pope,” Biden said at the time.