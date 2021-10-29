‘Unimaginable’, says Bolaños son

They didn’t count on his cunning! Chapolin Colorado will be able to save all Fortnite players starting November 1st, when the iconic character created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños arrives on the island of the Epic Games game.

Chapolin in Fortnite: Skin, emote and more items

Chapolin’s skin will be available for purchase at the Fortnite store. The package includes the traditional red and yellow costume of the hero at the hammer, the Emote “Palm, palm, no priemos canic” and the “Follow the good guys” spray.

“I can’t believe it”, says Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, eternal Chespirito and creator of Chaves and Chapolin, in an interview with IGN Brazil. “It’s a fantastic match. Now that we’re on the way, the two come out ahead, Fortnite and Chapolin. My dad would be very happy.”

Asked why Chapolin and not Chaves in Fortnite, Fernández believes that the astute character fits in more naturally. “He’s a superhero. There’s a lot of action with Chapolin and Fortnite. But it depends on the player’s skill. Chapolin is very agile, but a little clumsy”, he jokes, without discarding the coming of Chaves to the game in the future.

Being in Fortnite is “unimaginable”

“Achieving this achievement is, above all, making sure that Chapolin is timeless and universal. Fortnite is a platform that is here to stay. celebrates.

“The truth is, it’s unimaginable. To think that we could belong in this universe… we never imagined. The character’s impact was never planned by my father. He created a character that was a fun comic and that turned into a representative, a Latin American hero. This fit is fantastic,” says Bolaños’ son.

Roberto Gómez Fernandéz, the son of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, creator of Chaves and Chapolin. Image: Disclosure

“My father would be very proud”

“My father understood video games as the new entertainment to complement cinema and TV,” reflects Fernández. “He would be very proud.”

“He always said that he never planned the transcendence and acceptance of people for his characters in this magnitude. He never liked the tributes, which many people insisted. But, this tribute, I think he would like”, he says.

Fortnite is available for free for PC, Mobile (Android), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

