Unimed-BH is recognized as one of the most innovative healthcare providers in Brazil

Unimed-BH has innovation in its DNA and its 50 years of history are marked by pioneering projects that have been driving transformations in the healthcare sector. In recent years, attentive to and anticipating trends, the cooperative has invested in projects related to digital transformation, the adoption of artificial intelligence, the integration of care and the robotization and automation of processes.

Therefore, the Cooperative has just been recognized in the Valor Inovação Ranking as one of the most innovative healthcare plan operators in Brazil, occupying the 3rd position and rising 20 positions in relation to the year 2020.

Valor Inovação’s recognition is mainly due to the various digital transformation initiatives carried out by the Cooperative in recent years. Unimed-BH was the first in its area of ​​operation to launch the Coronavirus Online Consultation, just seven days after the declaration of the pandemic by the WHO. In addition, its strategic projects to expand the use of artificial intelligence, care integration and process automation continued at an accelerated pace.

“Innovation projects at Unimed-BH have a great impact on the lives of all our customers. On-line Consultation, for example, was extremely positive in managing the cases of COVID-19 and reinforced our performance as an innovative company , which is always looking for solutions to improve the quality of care. With the On-line Coronavirus Consultation we achieved a reduction of about 50% in face-to-face care in the Emergency Room, helping to protect the population from the risk of contagion with the new coronavirus. In less than a year and a half, we have already made more than half a million online consultations”, reinforces the CEO of Unimed-BH, Samuel Flam.

The Online Consultation as a strategy to fight the new coronavirus pandemic was just the beginning. The project served as the basis for launching new products within the Cooperative. “From this project, we expanded our customer-facing services, bringing digital transformation to Unimed-BH’s product portfolio. In December 2020, we launched the first 100% digital plan, Bem Digital, and in April 2021, we put into operation the On-line Emergency Service for small urgent consultations”, said Samuel Flam.

Artificial intelligence and robots in health

It is not only in telemedicine that Unimed-BH has stood out. The Cooperative has also developed data science and artificial intelligence solutions to modernize, innovate and solve business problems in care and administrative operations. Currently, there are 15 models of artificial intelligence in operation and another 18 models of Machine Learning and Deep Learning under development.

In this context, Integrated Care stands out, a technological platform that integrates customer care information together with self-developed solutions based on artificial intelligence, allowing health care teams to classify and mark Unimed-BH’s customers according to different characteristics assistance.

In this way, the Cooperative can set priorities and guide the care journey according to the client’s needs. In 2021, the company’s artificial intelligence front also made great strides through a new partnership with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), which resulted in the creation of the Center for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence for Health (CIIA-Saúde). This partnership joins other existing ones, which involve Kunumi, a Brazilian startup that is a reference in artificial intelligence, Amazon Web Service (AWS) and again UFMG in the creation of the Data Lab Unimed-BH.

And finally, exemplifying advances in robotization, Unimed-BH became one of the pioneers in the idea and construction of an Automated Distribution Center. For this, the Center has a robot, sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT) that enable a new supply chain process involving automation in the processes of receiving, fractioning, tagging, storing and distributing medicines, medical supplies, and other hospital supplies in Unimed-BH’s own network.

“In order to have dimension, we are talking about operating in 34 municipalities, an in-house service network and a logistics system consisting of purchase, transport, storage, distribution and delivery of the most varied supplies necessary for the operation and provision of health to the most 1.37 million customers”, explains Samuel Flam.

According to Samuel Flam, Unimed-BH maintains a continuous investment in innovation. “Our projects bring direct benefits to customers, cooperative doctors, employees, community and partners. We will continue to value initiatives that reinforce our innovative DNA. This is the path for healthcare companies that want to continue growing in the market”, he reinforces.