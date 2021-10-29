Unknown Memecoin jumps 860% in 7 days and surpasses Dogecoin and Shiba Inu By CriptoFácil



Unknown Memecoin jumps 860% in 7 days and surpasses Dogecoin and Shiba Inu



and company delivering large valuations in the last week.

But a little-known memecoin has been rising and catching the eye of the dog-inspired digital coin market.

This is Samoyedcoin (SAMO). As the name suggests, the cryptoactive is inspired by the Samoyed (Samoyed) dog breed, originally from northern Russia, in the region of Siberia.

Just in the last 24 hours, the memecoin built in the network has already valued more than 120%. This Thursday afternoon (28), the token reached its historical record price of US$ 0.22.

Looking at last week’s valuation, the performance is even more impressive: 860%.

With this huge appreciation, Samoyedcoin has left the main market memecoins behind.

After all, in the last 7 days, there was a positive price variation of “only” 166%. Meanwhile, DOGE, the first dog-inspired cryptocurrency meme, jumped just over 26%.

Despite this, SAMO is still far ahead of DOGE and SHIB in terms of market value. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are worth $41.3 billion and $40.5 billion, respectively, Samoyedcoin has a market value of $613 million.

Samoyedcoin (SAMO)

According to the project’s website, Samoyedcoin defines himself as “Solana’s cutest ambassador.”

In addition, the site says that despite being originally launched as a memecoin, SAMO has evolved to become Solana’s mascot and ambassador:

“By helping to ship new people to Solana, building new and exciting ecosystem solutions, the cutest dog can do it all. Samoyed or Samoed is a breed of dog originating in Eastern Europe, the same region as the beloved co-founder of Solana Anatoly Yakovenko!”

SAMO X DOGE X SHIB

On the project’s Twitter, there is a comparison between SAMO, DOGE and SHIB.

SAMO’s main differential is its transaction cost of US$0.0009 against US$0.55 for DOGE and US$20 for the network, SHIB token platform.

In addition, the project claims to have the shortest transaction processing time among the three memecoins: 0.8 seconds. Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s time is 1 minutes and Shiba Inu’s 15 seconds.

Finally, the total supply for SAMO is 4.7 billion compared to 1 quadrillion for SHIB. Doge’s is unlimited.

By Easy Crypt