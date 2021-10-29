Unpublished DNA test confirms that man is great-grandson of Sitting Bull – 10/28/2021 – Science

One man’s statement that he is the great-grandson of the Sitting Bull was confirmed by DNA analysis of a lock of the American Indian leader’s hair, in what is considered the first time that a genetic test has corroborated the familial link between a historical personality and a living descendant.

The feat was made possible by a new technique, capable of producing useful genetic information from a small or fragmented sample of ancient DNA, developed by a team of scientists, led by Professor Eske Willerslev, from the University of Cambridge, and the Center for Geogenetics from the Lundbeck Foundation, Denmark.

Their findings were published this Wednesday (27) in an article in Science Advances. Now, the same methods can be used to investigate other historical personalities, from the outlaw Jesse James to the Russian tsar’s family, if an ancient DNA sample is available.

Ancient genetic studies have looked for coincidences between specific DNA on the “Y” chromosome, transmitted by the male lineage or, if the deceased person was female, specific DNA in the mitochondria transmitted by the mother.

In this case, neither method could be used, as the man, 73-year-old Ernie LaPointe, claimed to be linked to Sitting Bull on his mother’s side, Willerslev explained to AFP.

Instead, he and his colleagues found a way to search for non-sex-specific “autosomal” DNA.

They found a small amount of autosomal DNA in the hair sample and then developed a method to compare it to the DNA of LaPointe and 13 other members of the Lakota Sioux tribe, to see if the similarities in the genome really indicated a close relationship or were common place.

“Based on that, we were able to estimate the level of kinship with Sitting Bull and that fits with the great grandson,” confirmed Willerslev, adding: “We are 100% sure.”

“Over the years, many people have tried to question the relationship my sisters and I have with Sitting Bull,” LaPointe said in a press release from the University of Cambridge.

Lapointe believes the remains of Sitting Bull are currently on a site in Mobridge, South Dakota, in a location that has no significant connection to the warrior and culture he represented.

Although he had historical records attesting to the relationship, such as birth and death certificates, LaPointe sought evidence of a genetic link to help him have the right to bury his ancestor’s remains in a more appropriate location.

Before being able to move them, the remains must be analyzed in a similar way to the sample.

Healer’s Ceremony

Sitting Bull, real name Tatanka-Iyotanka (1831-1890), led 1,500 Lakota fighters at the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876 and ended up with the American General Custer and five companies of soldiers.

He was shot dead in 1890 by the “Indigenous Police”, acting on behalf of the United States government.

“The Sitting Bull has always fascinated me and when I was young I wanted to be a Native American,” expressed Willerslev.

About a decade ago, Willerslev learned of LaPointe’s search to confirm his DNA kinship and offered his services.

The strand of Sitting Bull’s scalp was given to LaPointe by the Smithsonian Institute in 2007, but before he could give it to Willerslev, he wanted to know if the scientist’s intentions were reputable.

LaPointe asked Willerslev to participate in a ceremony in a dark room, with drums and chants, in which a healer also participated.

“A blue-green light appeared in the middle of the room and I am a scientist by nature. So, I thought, well this is the healer running with a lamp, but when I reached out in the darkness, there was no one there,” recalled Willserslev.

Then he and his hosts went to smoke a Lakota pipe and eat buffalo meat, and LaPointe informed him that that chilling light was the spirit of Sitting Bull giving his blessing to the study.

However, LaPointe gave Willerslev only four of the wick’s a foot, and then burned the rest, following the supposed spirit’s instructions.

Willerslev felt at that moment that it had been “disastrous” because it didn’t have enough DNA, but circumstances forced the team to develop its innovative method over the course of the next ten years.