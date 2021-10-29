UOL Poll A Fazenda indicates who leaves the program today (10/28)

Another pawn will say goodbye to the R$1.5 million prize on Thursday night (28). MC Gui, Tati Quebra Barraco and Rico Melquiades are on the farm and one of them will come out of the rural reality. While the result of the vote is not announced, the UOL A Fazenda Poll points out who is the least favorite to remain in the competition.

UOL A Fazenda Poll

Until this Thursday afternoon (28), Rico Melquiades is the favorite to stay in the game, with 58.31% of the audience’s preference. MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco are almost tied. The singer has 21.12% of the votes to stay, while the funkeira adds only 20.57% and must be eliminated. In A Fazenda, the public needs to vote on who should stay, not leave. It is worth remembering that the UOL A Fazenda poll has no influence on the outcome of the dynamics that will be carried out during today’s live program.

The DCI poll points to a similar result. Rico Melquiades is the audience’s favorite, with 54.05% of the votes. Tati has 23.64%, while MC Gui is in the hot seat with 22.61% and could be eliminated from tonight. Vote and give your opinion.

How was the garden formed?

Bil Araújo, farmer of the week, nominated MC Gui for the hot seat. The most voted in the house was Rico Melquiades, with four votes.

Dynho Alves, who had the power of the red flame, vetoed Rico from running for the farmer’s test. Rico occupied the second stool in the garden and pulled Tati Quebra Barraco from the stall to go to the hot seat. In the remaining one, no one saved Sthe Matos, who got the fourth wave of the farm.

On Wednesday, Sthe Matos was the winner of the Farmer’s Test and saved himself from the spotlight, leaving MC Gui, Rico and Tati in the dispute for the public’s preference.

Who has already been eliminated?

This is the sixth crop in the program, which has already featured one expulsion, by Nego do Borel, and one withdrawal, by Medrado.