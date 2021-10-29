US Reaches $88 Million Settlement With White Supremist Victims

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced an $88 million (R$495 million) deal with the victims of a white supremacist who shot and killed nine black citizens in a 2015 attack in a church in South Carolina.

The settlement was reached on allegations that the FBI was negligent in not stopping the sale of a weapon to sniper Dylan Roof, the Justice Department said.

Article:Why can’t I forgive Dylann Roof

Roof, 27, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, faces the death penalty for the massacre at the Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The shooting attack “was a horrific hate crime that caused immeasurable suffering to the victims’ families and survivors,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the deal.

The Justice Department said the settlement met the demands of the families of the nine victims of the attack and the five survivors who were inside the church at the time of the incident.

Racism:White supremacy is ‘transnational threat’, UN Secretary-General warns

The agreements range from US$6 million (R$33.7 million) to US$7.5 million (R$42.2 million) for the families of the nine victims and US$5 million (R$28.1 million) for each of the five survivors.

Prosecutors estimated that the FBI’s background check system failed to discover in time that, under Federal law, Roof could not possess a weapon.