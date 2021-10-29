Usiminas and Petrobras fall after releasing 3Q21 balance sheets; Ibovespa retreats By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade with a drop of 0.65%, 105,018 points at 10:41 am. Usiminas (SA:), Petrobras (SA:) and Méliuz (SA:) lead the declines in the index, while Fleury (SA:), JBS (SA:) and Minerva (SA:) are the positive highlights this morning.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale recorded US$ 3.886 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 34% over the same period in 2020. Compared to the second quarter of this year, profit showed a drop of 49%. Cash generation measured by adjusted Ebitda grew 14% in one year, to US$ 6.938 billion. When compared to the immediately previous quarter, however, the indicator showed a drop of 37%.

The company also announced a new share repurchase program, limited to 200 million common shares and their respective ADRs, representing up to 4.1% of the total number of shares outstanding, based on current ownership structure. The program will run over a period of up to 18 months. Vale’s assets retreat 2.09%, to R$72.16.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras recorded R$31.14 billion in the third quarter of this year. Thus, it reversed the loss of the same period last year. The company also recognized revenue of R$ 4.8 billion referring to Income Tax (IRPJ) and social contribution (CSLL).

The state-owned company also approved the payment of advance remuneration to shareholders for fiscal year 2021. The total amount will be R$ 31.8 billion, approximately US$ 6 billion, equivalent to R$ 2.437865 per preferred and common share. This remuneration is in addition to the BRL 31.6 billion already announced, totaling BRL 63.4 billion in advance referring to the year 2021

In the political sphere, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), stated that he will have a meeting with the Petrobras board right after the November 2 holiday to discuss a solution for the price of fuel. The date has not been announced, but it should come next week, according to the senator. Shares drop 3.11% to R$28.06.

Cteep (SA:) – Cteep had an adjusted amount of R$212.4 million in the third quarter of this year, a drop of 48% compared to the same period last year, due to the recognition of extraordinary events that benefited the 2020 results, and that did not recur in 2021 Without the adjustments, the company’s net income fell 53.1% to R$188.0 million. Assets advance 1.36%, to R$ 24.60.

Suzano (SA:) – Suzano recorded R$ 959 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing the net income of R$ 10.037 billion registered in the second quarter of this year. In comparison with the third quarter of last year, when the loss reached R$ 1.158 billion, there was a drop of 17%.

Suzano’s board of directors gave definitive approval to investments estimated at R$ 14.7 billion in the construction of a pulp production unit in Ribas do Rio Pardo, Mato Grosso do Sul. BRL 50.13.

Assaí (SA:) – Assaí’s totaled R$ 538 million in the third quarter of 2021. The number represents an increase of 34% over the same period last year and is impacted by a tax credit. Without the credit, the company would have seen its net profit advance 11% in the period. Shares rise 0.32%, to R$15.70.

Fleury – Grupo Fleury recorded BRL 95 million in the third quarter of this year, which represents a drop of 28.1% compared to the same period in 2020. In the year, the company had a profit of BRL 279.1 million, an advance of 137.6% compared to the first nine months of last year. Assets soar 3.22%, at R$ 18.93.

Usiminas – Usiminas reported R$1.82 billion in the third quarter, a strong advance compared to R$198 million in the same period last year, with strong revenue growth. The operating result measured by the adjusted Ebitda soared 249% year on year, to R$ 2.89 billion. The shares fall 4.05%, to R$ 13.75.

CCR (SA:) – CCR’s board of directors decided that the company will initiate negotiations for the adoption of an American Depositary Receipts (ADR) Level I issuance program backed by the shares issued by the company. The shares rise 1.13%, to R$ 11.63.

Sabesp (SA:) – Sabesp’s board of directors approved the 29th issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in up to three series, for public distribution in the amount of R$1.25 billion. There will be 500 thousand debentures in the first and 750 thousand in the second series. The third will have at least 150 thousand. The maturity will be every five years, being 2026, 2031 and 2036 respectively. Shares rise 0.72%, to R$36.38.

Espadrilles (SA:) – The shoe manufacturer Alpargatas, owner of the Havaianas brand, recorded in the third quarter of 2021 recurring R$ 155.5 million, an increase of 34.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The shares shoot up 2.18%, to R$ 37.11.

Ecorodovias (SA:) and CCR – CCR and Ecorodovias should compete in the auction for the Dutra highway and the BR/101 (SP/RJ), which takes place today. Ecorodovias shares fall 0.36% to R$8.23.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras pre-selected five financial institutions as leading coordinators of the syndicate of banks that will structure the public offering of shares (follow on) whose objective is the privatization of the state-owned company. Bank of America, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Itaú BBA and XP are on the list. Assets rise 0.48%, to R$ 35.72.

Equatorial (SA:) – Equatorial Energia announced the purchase of Echoenergia, specialized in renewable energies, for the approximate amount of R$ 6.7 billion. The transaction agreement was signed with the Ipiranga investment fund. The papers advance 1.32%, R$ 23.75.

JBS – JBS announced that Cledorvino Belini, former president of Fiat in Brazil, and Francisco Turra, former minister of Agriculture, were elected independent members of the slaughterhouse’s board of directors. They will occupy the seats left by Wesley Mendonça Batista Filho and Aguinaldo Gomes Ramos Filho, who resigned today as effective members of the council. The shares rise 2.78%, to R$ 38.52.

BRB (SA:) – The Bank of Brasília (BRB) informed the market that it will postpone the initial public offering of shares (IPO). According to a statement, the decision is “due to deteriorating market conditions.” BRB stressed that “it will continue to monitor the market in search of more favorable conditions for carrying out the offer”.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer’s board of directors approved the proposal for the partial spin-off of its wholly-owned subsidiary Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica, with incorporation of the spun-off portion by Embraer and effective as of January 1, 2022. Assets drop 0.09%, to R$22 .35.

Omega (SA:) – Shareholders of renewable energy company Omega Geração (SA:) approved an agreement to acquire Omega Desenvolvimento for R$1.784 billion in shares. The shares rise 0.48%, to R$ 33.67.

Irani (SA:) – Irani recorded R$ 97.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, 281.9% higher than the one seen a year earlier and a growth of 44.2% over the second quarter of this year. The shares soar 4.03%, at R$ 6.72.