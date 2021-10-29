Usiminas’ profit shoots up more than 800%, but stock falls sharply after result: what didn’t please?

SAO PAULO – Despite the sharp rise in profit, of 821% year-on-year, to R$1.824 billion, the result of Usiminas (USIM5) did not please investors and market analysts, causing the company’s shares to fall by more than 6 % this Friday (29). At 12:30 pm (Brasilia time), despite having eased the drop, the asset still had a sharp drop, of 5.37%, at R$ 13.56, also impacted by the drop in ore.

The main negative highlight, according to analysts, was earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), of around R$ 2.9 billion in adjusted terms. The number was 5% below XP’s estimate and 4% below Itaú BBA’s expectations.

For Morgan Stanley, Ebitda was well below its estimate of BRL 3.652 billion due to lower revenues, but normalized earnings per share of BRL 1.48 were slightly above its estimate of BRL 1.45 .

The bank points out that the guidance for steel sales in the fourth quarter of 1.1-1.2Mt was basically in line with the market consensus, 1.115 Mt. The bank maintains a market perform valuation for Usiminas shares, with a target price of BRL 17.00.

About the guidance, Bradesco BBI points out that it was in line with the level of the third quarter, a “healthy” level, despite seasonality.

Despite the result considered below, the bank reinforces that the company is its favorite choice (“top pick” in English) in the steel sector in Latin America, and reaffirms its outperform assessment (performance above the market).

Analysts at the house reiterate that Usiminas continued to be a “liquid cash” company, totaling R$1.2 billion (R$6.1 billion in gross debt, R$7.3 billion in cash on hand).

While the realization of the weaker than expected price of iron ore shook the numbers for the quarter, the positive highlight was the realization of the price of steel, which took the Ebitda per ton of the division to a strong value of US$ 340 a ton versus US$300 in the second quarter.

Usiminas still expects fourth-quarter shipments to remain relatively stable versus the previous quarter, which they see as positive given the generally weaker seasonality.

For BBI, risks have increased in recent months, but Usiminas’ share price already incorporates a significant deterioration in fundamentals, basically implying a correction to mid-cycle levels as early as 2022.” This is excessively pessimistic in our opinion, as we do not expect a relevant change in the fundamentals of steel and iron ore, while Usiminas also benefits from a weaker real scenario”, they assess.

