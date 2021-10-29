Usiminas (USIM5) sees profit grow 9.2 times in the third quarter, to BRL 1.82 billion

Usiminas (USIM5) reported net income of R$1.824 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 821% compared to the same period in 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021 (9M21), net income reached R$ 7.572 billion, reversing a loss of R$ 621 million in the same stage of last year.

Net revenue totaled R$9.026 billion in the quarter, up 106% over the same period last year.

Year-to-date revenue totaled R$ 25.688 billion, an increase of 142% year-on-year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 249% in comparison with the same stage in 2020, totaling R$2.886 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) reached 32% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, an increase of 13 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

In the accumulated through September (9M21), adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 10.372 billion, soaring 554% year-on-year.

Usiminas’ gross margin was 34.7% between July and September 2021, up 14.4 percentage points.

Steel and iron ore sales

The volume of steel sold reached 1.189 million tons in 3Q21, an increase of 27% compared to 3Q21.

Year-to-date, steel sales totaled 3.759 million tons, an increase of 45% compared to the same period in 2020.

The sales volume of ore was 2.417 million tons in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 5% year-on-year.

In the first nine months of 2021, sales reached 6.421 million tons, remaining practically stable compared to the same period last year.

indebtedness

Usiminas’ net cash was R$1.210 billion at the end of September 2021.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was -0.10 times at the end of 3Q21.

Regarding Capex, Usiminas invested R$305 million in 3Q21, an increase of 95% compared to 3Q20.

Investments were mainly invested in sustaining CAPEX, safety and the environment, with 77.9% in the Steel Unit, 20.9% in the Mining Unit, and 1.1% in the Transformation Unit.

Guidance

Additionally, Usiminas announced its guidance regarding the steel sales volume of the Steel Unit for the 4th quarter of 2021 (4Q21).

The company estimates sales of up to 1.2 million tonnes of steel in the next quarter.

Blast furnace

Usiminas informed that the works to repair the Large Cone of the Blast Furnace No. 2 at the Ipatinga Plant have started, and are expected to be completed in April 2022.

The investment value (CAPEX) is around R$ 35 million.

