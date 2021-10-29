USP is one of the 100 universities with the best reputation in the world – Jornal da USP

The University rose ten positions compared to last year and was ranked in the group 81-90

by Erika Yamamoto

USP won ten positions in the 2021 edition of the World Reputation Ranking, prepared by the British consultancy Times Higher Education (THE), moving from the 91-100 group to the 81-90 position. For the third consecutive year, the University remains the only Brazilian university to be among the 100 institutions with the best academic reputation in the world. The ranking was released today, October 27th.

In the first three positions are the North American Harvard University (1st place), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (2nd) and the British Oxford University (3rd).

USP was in the same position as institutions such as the University of Florida (USA), University of Copenhagen (Denmark) and the University of Paris-Saclay (France). The State University of Campinas (Unicamp) appears at position 151-175.

The ranking ranks the 200 most prestigious institutions according to the opinion of researchers and academics who are invited to list, based on their own experience, up to 15 universities they consider to be the best in terms of research and teaching.

Now in its 11th edition, the World Reputation Ranking is part of the annual ranking of universities made by THE based on a survey carried out with 10,963 academics from 128 countries, covering all areas of knowledge. The classification of institutions is based on excellence in research and teaching.

The points to assess reputation refer to the number of times an institution was cited by respondents as being the best in their respective fields of knowledge. The academics consulted could highlight the universities they considered the strongest, regionally and globally, in their specific areas, among the more than 6,000 higher education institutions in the world.

Best Global Universities 2022

USP also rose positions in another international ranking and is the best university in Latin America. According to the Best Global Universities 2022 ranking, released yesterday, October 26, by the North American publisher US News, the University rose seven positions compared to last year and was tied with Zhejiang University in 115th position.

“USP reinvented itself during the pandemic and the positive results are demonstrated in these international classifications. The most important point is that the University got even closer to society and presented itself as a support in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. I think it has been fulfilling the role expected of an institution with international recognition”, emphasizes dean Vahan Agopyan.

At the top of the list is Harvard University, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University.

Brazil had 48 universities evaluated, six of which were ranked among the top 500 universities in the world. In addition to USP, there are the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), in 275th position; the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), 376th; the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), 425th; the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), 456th; and the Júlio de Mesquita Filho State University of São Paulo (Unesp), 471th.

The evaluation considered around 1,750 institutions from more than 90 countries and is based on data and metrics from Clarivate Analytics InCites (formerly Thomson Reuters), an online tool for evaluating personalized and citation-based research, which allows for carrying out productivity analyzes scientific research and comparison of results with partners worldwide.

In addition to the overall ranking, US News also released the classification by knowledge areas. USP was ranked in 38 of the 43 areas of knowledge and was among the top 100 in 21 of them: Agricultural Sciences (10th place); Botany and Veterinary (16th); Food Science and Technology (17th); Microbiology (18th); Pharmacology and Toxicology (28th); Biotechnology and Applied Microbiology (36th); Mathematics (39th); Environment and Ecology (43rd); Public, Environmental and Occupational Health (51st); Infectious Diseases (57th); Immunology (63rd); Biology and Biochemistry (63rd); Polymer Science (70º); Cardiac and Cardiovascular Systems (71º); Clinical Medicine (73rd); Molecular Biology and Genetics (75th); Space Science (87th); Psychiatry and Psychology (87th); Geosciences (88th); Physics (90º); and Neuroscience and Behavior (94th).