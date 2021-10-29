Vaccines reduce Delta variant infection, but transmission is still possible

Covid-19 vaccines are designed to reduce the risk of developing severe cases, prevent hospitalization and prevent death from the disease. However, researchers estimate that vaccines could also have positive impacts, such as reducing transmission of the new coronavirus.

A study published on Thursday (28) in the scientific journal “The Lancet Infectious Diseases” showed that people who received two doses of the vaccine could still transmit the infection to other family members and unimmunized individuals. However, people who were vaccinated got rid of the infection more quickly than those who did not receive the immunizers.

The analysis involved 621 people in the UK who had mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections. Volunteers were identified by the British contact tracking system between September 2020 and September 2021.

Demographic and vaccination information was collected at enrollment, and participants had molecular diagnostic tests (RT-PCR) performed daily to detect infection.

The results showed that 25% of vaccinated household contacts tested positive compared to 38% of those who did not receive the vaccines.

According to the study, cases of disruptive infection — the technical name given to the contamination of a person by an agent that causes the disease for which he was vaccinated — were similar to cases of infection among the unvaccinated.

Researchers further noted that the two groups had a similar peak viral load, which is the stage in which people transmit the disease the most. According to the research, this is one of the hypotheses that explain why the Delta variant continues to spread despite vaccination.

“Vaccines are essential to controlling the pandemic, as we know they are very effective in preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19. However, our results show that vaccination alone is not enough to prevent people from becoming infected with the Delta variant and spreading it in domestic environments,” said Professor Ajit Lalvani of Imperial College London, UK, a the study authors in a statement.

How were the analyzes performed

To estimate the risk of transmission based on vaccination status, researchers performed daily Covid-19 tests with each volunteer for a period of 14 to 20 days. During the course of infection, the viral load, which means the amount of virus present in the body, varies. Considering this factor, the researchers evaluated these changes by data modeling through molecular diagnostic tests.

Among the participants, 205 were identified as household contacts, that is, they shared the same house with a person who was infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

According to the analysis, of the 205 contacts, 126 (62%) received two doses of vaccine, 39 (19%) received one dose of vaccine and 40 (19%) were not vaccinated. Among household contacts who received two doses of vaccine, 25% (31 contacts) were infected with the Delta variant compared with 38% (15 of 40 people) of unvaccinated household contacts.

“Understanding the extent to which vaccinated people can transmit the Delta variant to others is a public health priority. By performing repeated and frequent sampling of contacts of Covid-19 cases, we found that vaccinated people can contract and transmit the infection within the home, including vaccinated members,” said researcher Anika Singanayagam, co-author of the study, in a statement.

Among vaccinated family members infected with the Delta variant, the median time since they were vaccinated was 101 days, compared with 64 days for uninfected contacts. According to the study, the findings suggest that the risk of infection increased three months after receiving a second dose of the vaccine, probably due to decreased immunity.

In all, 133 participants were followed daily for viral load analysis. The results showed that the amount of virus in the body decreased more rapidly among people vaccinated and infected with the Delta variant compared to those who were not vaccinated.

The authors reinforce that people should seek the vaccination as a protective measure against the worsening of the disease. Also, those who qualify for the booster dose should receive it as soon as it becomes available.

“The ongoing transmission we are seeing among vaccinated people makes it essential that unvaccinated people are vaccinated to protect themselves against infection and severe Covid-19, especially as more people will spend time indoors, close to each other.” said Lalvani.

“Our results provide important information about the effect of vaccination in the face of new variants and specifically why the Delta variant continues to cause high numbers of Covid-19 cases worldwide, even in countries with high vaccination rates.” , complements Singanayagam. “Continued social and public health measures to contain transmission – such as wearing a mask, social distancing and testing – remain important, even in vaccinated individuals,” he concludes.