Vale: Net income rises 33.6% in Q3 on annual basis to $3.886 billion | Companies

THE Valley closed the third quarter with profit net of US$ 3.886 billion, a high of 33.6% compared to the same period last year. Compared to the second quarter, however, there was a drop of 48.7%.

The result came below the average profit estimate of $4.834 billion compiled by Value with six banks and brokerages.

THE revenue net of mining company was US$ 12.682 billion, a growth of 17.9% compared to the third quarter of last year. In comparison with the second quarter of 2021, there was a 23.9% reduction.

In the first nine months of this year, the gain reached US$ 17.018 billion. It is an increase of 311% compared to the same period in 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA, its acronym in English) adjusted was US$ 6.938 billion between July and September, an increase of 13.8% compared to the same period last year, but a decline of 37.1% compared to the second quarter of this year.

In reais, the net profit of the mining company was R$ 20.203 billion, an increase of 29.4% compared to the same period last year. Compared to the second quarter, however, there was a drop of 49.6%%. The company’s net revenue totaled R$ 66.261 billion, a growth of 14.4%% compared to the third quarter of 2020. In comparison with the second quarter of 2021, there was a reduction of 24.6%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) stood at R$ 36.231 billion between July and September, up 10.4% from the third quarter of last year, but a decline of 37 .7% compared to the second quarter of this year.

As in the financial statements in dollars, the mining company was negatively affected by the fall in prices for the iron ore, its flagship product.

In the balance released this Thursday (28), Vale informed that the reduction of the result compared to the second quarter had a direct impact of the lower sales prices realized in the ferrous minerals, with a negative effect of US$ 3.891 billion compared to the previous quarter.

The company highlighted that there was a compound effect of a downward trend in the price of ore fines throughout the third quarter and the dynamics of pricing mechanisms. The average price of iron ore fines realized by Vale in the period was US$ 126.7 per ton, a decrease of 30.6% compared to US$ 182.8 per ton in the second quarter. In comparison with the US$ 112.1 per ton in the third quarter of last year, there was an increase of 13%.

In addition, the company pointed out that there were lower prices in the sector of base metals, mainly impacted by lower revenues from by-products of nickel because standstill of the employees in Sudbury, with an impact of US$ 379 million.

There were also bigger costs unitary and expenditure, mainly due to the increase in freight costs for ferrous minerals (with an impact of US$159 million), affected by higher freight prices. navigation fuels and spot shipping.

The company also announced that its board of directors has approved a new repurchase program of up to 200 million common shares and their respective ADRs, representing up to 4.1% of the total number of shares outstanding. The program will run within 18 months.