Vale (VALE3) disappoints even conservative projections, while analysts highlight the company’s “strength”; stocks fall

SAO PAULO – Amid the drop in ore and high freight costs, analysts were already expecting a lackluster result for mining company Vale (VALE3) in the third quarter of 2021, albeit quite healthy.

However, the numbers were still below the market consensus which, together with the drop in ore, make the stock fall on this date. The company reported a profit of $3.886 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimated a profit of $6.293 billion for the quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), in turn, were US$ 6.938 billion, compared to a Refinitiv projection of US$ 9.187 billion.

Even so, the Ebitda figure was in line with Bradesco BBI’s expectations, while the numbers for the iron ore division were also in line with the house’s estimate, with weaker realized prices (effect of negative price mechanisms plus reference prices lower) and higher costs.

“We think that the result below the consensus was mainly due to the realization of the price of iron ore (the

which was really complicated in the third quarter, given the volatility of the commodity’s price and the effect of pricing mechanisms (for example, provisional prices, lagged prices and future curves)”, they point out.

XP also points out that operating results were worse than expected in the third quarter, with the main negative highlight for the lower-than-expected realized prices of iron ore, of US$ 126.70 a ton (12% below the estimates of the home), although costs have also risen above expectations.

In Base Metals, realized prices also disappointed, due to a workers’ strike that impacted operations in Canada. Free Cash Flow from operations was US$7.7 billion due to the strong impact of the variation in working capital, despite the lower Ebitda.

Itaú BBA also highlighted that the adjusted Ebitda came in line with its estimate, but 12% below the market consensus.

According to the bank, the deterioration of Ebitda was mainly driven by a reduction in average realized iron ore prices, higher delivery costs in China, lower nickel and copper sales due to interruptions in Canada and the negative impact of provisional prices of copper.

However, in the wake of the balance sheet, was the announcement of the new buyback program of around US$ 2.6 billion. It was announced as the company nears completion of the current program, which has had approximately 268 million (of 270 million shares) repurchased to date.

The new repurchase program will be limited to a maximum of 200 million shares and their respective ADRs, representing up to 4.1% of the total outstanding shares. The program will take place over a period of up to 18 months.

BBI points out that it expects shareholder remuneration to remain healthy, forecasting around US$9 billion in 2022, 15% of the market cap, with a minimum dividend of US$5.4 billion, the new buyback program and potential

extraordinary dividends of $1 billion.

“We continue with a purchase recommendation. Iron ore prices have been at healthier levels recently, despite weaker Chinese steel production (emission controls and restrictions for energy-intensive industries), supported by well-above-average steelmakers’ margins,” analysts point out. .

Looking to 2022, they do not expect a material drop in steel demand, while iron ore supply continues to underperform (potentially including Vale), which would still imply healthy overall iron ore market fundamentals. Under a hypothetical scenario of iron ore price at US$ 100 a ton, spot exchange (BRL 5.60) and 325 million tons of sales in 2022, Vale would still be being negotiated

at a reasonable multiple of 3.5 times the Enterprise Value over Ebitda (EV/Ebitda), they assess.

XP also highlighted keeping a purchase recommendation for the mining company’s assets. Itaú BBA has an equivalent recommendation, outperform (performance above the market average), but highlighted that it sees a chance to revise its estimates downwards.

Morgan Stanley, which cut its recommendation at the end of September for the company’s ADR (American Depositary Receipt), highlighting headwinds from the prospect of lower ore prices in the coming years due to a challenging structural outlook, maintained its equalweight vision ( exposure in line with the market average) for the paper. It should be noted that, amid the recent strong volatility of the commodity, several houses have reduced their bets on the mining company, while the news on iron ore and China should continue setting the tone for the assets in the short term.

This can be seen in the movement this Friday (29) for the papers. At 10:30 am (Brasilia time), the shares fell by around 2%, at around R$72, reflecting, in addition to the result below, the scenario for the commodity.

As Bloomberg points out, futures contracts are about to complete a fourth month of declines. Lower steel production and risk aversion in commodity markets in general shook the prices of this raw material in the steel industry.

According to bank projections, production limits – including the most recent one applied in the city of Tangshan in an attempt to reduce polluting emissions – will bring a ton of iron ore to $100. Coal prices also impacted sentiment in the metals and iron ore markets.

