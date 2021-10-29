Valentina unburdens herself with Marina after a pinprick of sunshine

Valentina Francavilla called Marina Ferrari to talk after she was accused of being “too political” by Solange Gomes in A Fazenda 13 (RecordTV). The Roman and Alagoas agreed that the former Gugu bath has unnecessary comments.

“I have a lot of respect for Sol,” Marina began. “But she gives…”

“A lot of blunders,” added Valentina. “We try to accommodate them in the best way possible, but she always…”. Valentina ex-stage assistant remembered when she dropped out of a test and Solange kept saying that the audience didn’t like whoever gave up.

Marina also quoted when Solange kept repeating that she was speaking her mind, and that’s why she had arrived there. “He talks a lot of nonsense,” Marina said.

Valentina went back to commenting on the sting she received: “And it was totally free, you see? She looked like she was angry.”

“I think that we always have the duty to think about the good of the other”, said the woman from Alagoas. “That day she commented on… I was super embarrassed. That she said she went to meet a guy and he didn’t have… an organ [genital]…and she faked a headache. He knows? Does she realize how many men suffer from this problem? It’s unnecessary. If you have an opinion that won’t add to anyone’s life…”

“Don’t open your mouth,” added Valentina. “She thinks it’s beautiful, that people want to see it, that they want to see a fight. And she wants to put people in a difficult situation. She’s already tried to put me in a lot of difficult ones, like that.”