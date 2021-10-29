Vasco x CSA: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch the game valid for Serie B

In the final stretch of Series B, the Vasco back to the field, this Friday, at 9:30 pm, in São Januário, for the 32nd round. The duel promises to be the biggest audience of Cruz-Maltino since the fans return to the Historic Hill. The club has put 15 thousand tickets on sale and 8,750 have already been issued so far. Both teams need the victory to touch the front of the competition and continue their dream of returning to the elite of Brazilian football.

With 47 points, the difference between Giant of the Hill and the G4 is six points with seven games to go. Azulão has 45 and is eight behind Goiás, currently fourth, which has 53, and has already taken the field in the round. Esmeraldino drew 1-1 with Botafogo, in Serrinha, and fired coach Marcelo Cabo, on Thursday.

+ Check and simulate the Brazilian Championship Series B table

For the duel, Fernando Diniz will not be able to count on the main name of the team in the last rounds: Nene. Since returning to the club, the midfielder has scored four goals and provided two assists in eight games. This will be the first time that the Vasco captain will not have the experienced player in this Series B.

The tendency is for Marquinhos Gabriel to be moved to perform the function of shirt 77, later on. With that, Andrey is the favorite to be among the starters. The defensive midfielder was an important part of Diniz’s scheme before being injured in the match against Goiás. He returned against Náutico and entered the second half.

In defense, Ricardo Graça is back from suspension and should start alongside Leandro Castan. The group awaits the arrival of Léo Matos, who did not compete in the match against Timbu because he was released to accompany the birth of his daughter, in Europe. He arrives in Brazil this Friday morning and will go straight to the concentration.



+ Vasco’s opponent, CSA reacted in the table, but stumbled and conceded seven goals in the last two rounds

On the CSA side, Mozart will have three important absences: Didira, with physical problems, Bruno Mota, who will undergo dental treatment, and Cristovam, who is suspended with a third yellow card. On the other hand, goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues no longer feels pain in his right shoulder and will return to the goal of the team from Alagoas.

DATASHEET

VASCO X CSA

Date/Time: 10/29/2021, at 9:30 pm (from Brasília)

Local: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (FIFA-BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

VAR: Wagner Reway (FIFA-PB)

Where to watch: SportTV, Premiere and real-time THROW!

VASCO (Technician: Fernando Diniz)

Lucão; Zeca, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Andrey and Marquinhos Gabriel; Morato, Gabriel Pec and Cano.

Embezzlement: Michel (injury to the left knee), Sarrafiore (operated on his knee), Miranda (suspended by Conmebol) and Nene (suspended)

Suspended: Miranda (indefinitely by Conmebol) and Nene (third yellow)

Hanging: Vanderlei, Leandro Castan, Bruno Gomes, Cano, Gabriel Pec and Fernando Diniz

CSA (Technician: Mozart)

Thiago Rodrigues; Éverton Silva, Matheus Felipe, Lucão and Ernandes; Geovane, Yuri and Renato Cajá; Gabriel, Iury Castilho and Dellatorre.

Embezzlement: Didira (physical matter), Bruno Mota (dental treatment) and Cristovam (suspended)

Suspended: Cristovam

Hanging: Mozart, Geovane, Thiago Rodrigues, Matheus Felipe, Fabrício, Giva Santos, Yuri and Iury Castilho.