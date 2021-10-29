Vasco x CSA: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

With an eye on the G-4, Vasco and CSA will face each other this Friday, at 9:30 pm, in São Januário, for the 32nd round of Serie B. With seven rounds to go, the game is fundamental for the two teams, which is still they dream of access and don’t want to let the front platoon go astray.

Vasco is in a little better situation. In sixth, with 47 points, the team from Rio can shorten the distance to the G-4 to two points in case of victory this Friday. The team has improved its performance since the arrival of coach Fernando Diniz, but will not have Nenê, suspended. On the other hand, Vasco will have the support of the stands. Until Thursday, more than 8,000 tickets were sold in advance.

The CSA lost strength in the championship two rounds ago. He was beaten by Goiás, away from home, and Operário-PR, in King Pelé, and saw his chances of reaching the G-4 diminish. In eighth place in Serie B, with 45 points, the team from Alagoas tries a final run from the confrontation with Vasco to continue in the fight for access.

Vasco – coach Fernando Diniz

Vasco will not have its main player this Friday. Suspended for the third yellow card, Nenê will be embezzled. It is the first time the midfielder has been out of a game since returning to the club in September.

Nenê’s absence is cause for concern. The 77 shirt has participated in 10 of the 11 goals since Fernando Diniz took over the team. Andrey is the main candidate to replace him. The tendency is for him to enter alongside Bruno Gomes. If this is the option, Marquinhos Gabriel will be advanced to play the role of shipowner.

After serving a suspension against Náutico, Ricardo Graça returns to the team in place of Walber. Leó Matos, who was in Ukraine to sort out his daughter’s documentation, lands on Friday morning in Rio de Janeiro and is at the disposal of Fernando Diniz.

Probable lineup: Lucão, Zeca, Castan, Ricardo Graça, Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel, Morato, Gabriel Pec and Cano.

who is out: Baby (suspended); Michel and Sarrafiore (injured); Miranda (suspended for doping).

hanging: Cano, Leandro Castan, Gabriel Pec, Bruno Gomes, Vanderlei, Juninho and Fernando Diniz.

Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues has recovered from an injury to his right shoulder, trained throughout the week and will start this Friday. He hasn’t played for two rounds and replaces Lucas Frigeri.

The team’s main absentees are right-back Cristovam, suspended, and midfielder Didira, with pain in his right knee.

Without them, Mozart should opt for Everton Silva on the wing and Renato Cajá on the frame. With this formation, midfielder Gabriel should play more to the right, having the freedom to attack.

Probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues; Everton Silva, Matheus Felipe, Lucão and Ernandes; Geovane, Yuri and Renato Cajá; Gabriel, Iury Castilho and Dellatorre.

who is out: Didira (right knee), Cristovam (suspended), Bruno Mota (dental problem) and Pedro Caracoci (right hand injury).

hanging: Mozart, Thiago Rodrigues, Matheus Felipe, Fabrício, Geovane, Giva Santos, Yuri and Iury Castilho.

