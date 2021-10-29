Video: Alligator ‘sex addict’ nicknamed Kanye West is restrained by 12 men

The Australian Reptile Park Zoo in Australia had to isolate an alligator after it became “addicted to sex”. Nicknamed Kanye West, in honor of the American rapper, the 350 kg and 4 meters long animal will spend a few months in punishment “to calm down”.

According to the zoo, 12 caregivers were needed to put the alligator in the cage. The task force’s action was disclosed in a video.

According to caregivers, the animal began to act excessively aggressively after the climate change. “Kanye came out of hibernation very explosive, becoming a danger to himself, to other alligators and to the crew,” said zoo director Tim Faulkner

“Kanye made the other crocodiles very tense. He’s young, full of testosterone and wreaking havoc. So the best thing to do is send him to the ‘punishment corner’ for a time of reflection”, he concluded. For zoo administrators, Kayne may have been annoyed by the arrival of 20 more alligators at the site, as they are extremely attached to the territory.

Caregivers hope the animal can be rejoined after the Australian summer in February, when hormone levels should return to normal.

