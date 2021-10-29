Video shows Google Play Store running on Windows 11; watch

In recent days, developers have started to spend sleepless nights to get the Google Play Store on Windows 11, which would bring the entire Android app library to the system. Considerable advances have been made and some have managed to reproduce this with some success (and good doses of workaround), although so far no one has seen this in practice.

Now, Tom Warren, from The Verge website, has managed to video the official store of the Android functional. To accomplish the feat, he followed a tutorial produced by an Italian UX student, nicknamed ADeltaX on YouTube, with instructions for enabling the service.

Here’s a quick look at how the Google Play Store works on Windows 11. It lets you run any Android app on Windows. Details here: https://t.co/7c5sdPIL4v pic.twitter.com/YITlGi1kS2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 27, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

While it’s beautiful to see everything working so well, the runtime process is quite complicated as it involves using tools like Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSA) and loading files hosted on Github. If you’re not used to Linux commands, you can try to overcome this step with a tool created by a developer and available on the Microsoft Store that will allow you to sideload apps — this won’t work in apps that depend on the Google Play Services APIs, but it greatly simplifies the process.

Come Android Come

Since the announcement of Windows 11, users have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of native support for Android apps. With the landing confirmed, the company was unable to deliver the tool on time, but promised to do so in the coming months. If the technique is improved, the user will not need to be held hostage by the approximately 50 applications in the Amazon Appstore, a limitation imposed by Microsoft.

For now, there is no set date when regular users will be able to download and run their APKs, nor if they plan to bring the official Google store someday. All that’s left is to hope that it doesn’t take too long and, above all, that the shackles are removed to take full advantage of Windows’ compatibility with Android.

Source: The Verge, AdeltaX