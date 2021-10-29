We know about Volkswagen’s new electrics; watch the video | Cars

Cauê Lira/iG Cars VW ID.3, the electric hatchback that could battle Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt among the main rivals

After the live presentation that took place exactly a month ago, the Volkswagen

shows the press the new ID.3 and ID.4, its first all-electric vehicles in the world. This is a first static contact, as the models have not yet been approved and cannot run on the streets.

THE Volkswagen

not yet confirmed which of the models will be launched in Brazil. That’s because the brand sees good possibilities for both. Speaking specifically of the ID.3

, this is a medium hatchback. Inspirations in golf

are very clear, and the most striking character that the models share is the shape of the taillights.

If released in Brazil, the ID.3 will have as main rivals the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt. Due to its medium size, the brand does not believe that the model will compete directly with the small Renault Zoe and the 500 electric.

Volkswagen showed the ID.3 in its intermediate package, White, which has a 58 kilowatt-hour battery and the capacity to travel 428 kilometers. The model can reach 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds, and has a top speed limited to 160 km/h.

Cauê Lira/iG Cars VW ID.4, the electric SUV that can compete in a category full of premium products

O ID.4

it will have greater challenges if it is launched in Brazil. This is because it will be included in the disputed segment of premium electric SUVs

, which already has several weighty names. To name a few, ID.4 will have to compete with Audi e-tron

, Volvo XC40

and Jaguar I-Pace

, but of course we expect it to be cheaper than all these.

The version shown by Volkswagen is the yellow

, the most expensive. It has a 77 kilowatt-hour battery and the capacity to travel 522 kilometers. According to the manufacturer, the ID.4

it can reach 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds, with top speed limited to 160 km/h.

Regardless of which model Volkswagen will have in Brazil, the brand benefits from the experience acquired by other brands in the group. please note that Porsche

and Audi

are investing heavily in the electric car segment, with the sports car Taykan

and the e-tron family.

So, which electric model of the Volkswagen

do you think you have a better future in Brazil? Leave your answer in the comments.