we reached our debt target much earlier than planned.

the president of Petrobras (PETR4), general Joaquim Silva and Luna, said in a short message on the balance sheet for the third quarter of this year, that the state-owned company reached its debt target earlier than planned.

The company’s gross debt stood at $59.6 billion, 15 months earlier than expected, the general said.

Luna stated that he is sharing Petrobras’ wealth with part of society and the shareholders of company in the form of taxes, dividends, job creation and investments.

Earlier, the president Jair Bolsonaro criticized Petrobras, saying that “it only gives a headache” and that the state-owned company needs to reduce its profit margin. “It has to be a company that makes a profit that is not very high, as it has been doing,” said Bolsonaro.

“We are still aiming for more for our Petrobras, and therefore we will continue to work diligently and rationally, responsibly investing in the most profitable assets to generate more and more prosperity,” said Silva e Luna.

Petrobras had a profit of BRL 31.1 billion in the third quarter of the year, about BRL 10 billion above the estimate by Prévias Broadcast.