We will be able to remove the masks in a few weeks, not today, says infectious disease

The infectious disease specialist Jamal Suleiman, from the Emilio Ribas Institute, said this Thursday (28), in an interview with CNN, that the news that some Brazilian cities are considering removing the mandatory use of masks in open spaces is “exceptional”. However, he recalled that this should be done in just a few weeks, not today.

THE CNN, Suleiman also stated that vaccination is essential to protect the entire society against Covid-19.

“All this struggle that we have developed in relation to access to the vaccine has the ultimate objective of returning to normalcy. And, within the normality process, the mask is one of the variables”, said Suleiman.

“Taking off the masks in an organized way was exactly what we needed. It’s not today yet, but in a few weeks, as soon as we reach the expectation of full vaccination.”

Flexibilization

At least three Brazilian capitals are studying the possibility of making the use of masks more flexible in open spaces. They are: São Paulo, Campo Grande and Curitiba.

With the advance of vaccination, the capital of São Paulo is organizing a new study to analyze how the pandemic is in the city.

In Campo Grande, starting next week, there should be a meeting with the committee that deliberates on the actions of the city hall on flexibilization measures, including the use of masks.

The authorities in Curitiba say they are studying criteria to authorize the removal of the item from use in a progressive way.

The government of Rio de Janeiro will publish, this Thursday (28), a law that makes the use of masks against Covid-19 outdoors more flexible.

With the change, the capital of Rio de Janeiro will be the first capital in the country to release the equipment in open spaces.

(Published by Daniel Fernandes)